Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Board of Trustees committee considers 50,000 square foot nursing school addition

John Weinstein, News Editor
November 7, 2025
CW File
The Physical Properties Committee sent a final decision for approval for an addition to the Capstone College of Nursing to the Board of Trustees Thursday.

Committees for the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously approved all items from the finance, investment and physical properties committees on Thursday. All items were approved to be sent to the board for Friday’s meeting for final approval from the board.

Physical Properties Committee

The committee proposed the architectural design of a new ROTC facility and student veterans center on 134th st. costing $12.75 million. A 50,000 square foot addition to the Capstone College of Nursing and a new pedestrian bridge for access between the college and medical center, costing over $80 million, were also proposed.

“The current simulation space cannot meet the needs of a larger student body without expansion and upgrades to technology,” Mike Rodgers, UA system assistant vice chancellor for construction management, said of the Capstone College of Nursing.

The University’s Chi Omega chapter requested  a budget increase from its $2.6 million kitchen renovations to $3.2 million for additional renovations to the house director suite, an additional ramp for deliveries and home labor improvements. 

Rodgers said that the kitchen area became “increasingly congested with increased membership.”

The committee proposed a resolution to revise the total project budget of the new research and education facility at the Alabama Innovation and Mentoring of Entrepreneurs Center, reducing it  $15.7 million to $15 million. The committee also proposed a revised budget for the Betty Shirley Clinic renovation and expansion, reducing the cost from $5.5 million to $3.6 million.

Additionally, the committee proposed a budget reallocation of complete interior and partial exterior renovations of Farrah Hall, moving $1.75 million from the renovation budget to demolition and abatement, with the project’s total cost being over $40 million.

Another proposal was the reallocation of the total project budget of a 48,000 square foot expansion and 19,000 square foot renovation of the Coleman Coliseum basketball training facility costing over $54 million in total. The reallocation moves over $1.3 million from audio visual and technology to other aspects of the project’s construction.

Investment and Finance Committees

At the investment committee meeting, Nolan Bean, chief investment officer for the fund evaluation group, discussed recommendations for the system’s funds and  announced that the system’s asset portfolio preliminarily surpassed $7 billion as of Sept. 30, calling the total a “nice milestone.”

The finance committee requested a 10% increase in state appropriations for operations and maintenance for the fiscal year of 2026-2027. It also requested a $638.9 million appropriation for capital improvements.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
University organizations discuss felony disenfranchisement in Alabama
University organizations discuss felony disenfranchisement in Alabama
UA to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment
UA to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment
Tuscaloosa unveils statues honoring Marshall Four
Tuscaloosa unveils statues honoring Marshall Four
Tuscaloosa City Council honors all-star children's baseball team, tables two demolitions
Tuscaloosa City Council honors all-star children's baseball team, tables two demolitions
Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (#21) huddles up with the team before playing against FSU on Aug. 30, 2025. Kirkpatrick was indefinitely suspended following his arrest.
Alabama football suspends defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. indefinitely
A bystander watches a runner compete in the Chasing Freedom 5k on Nov. 1, 2025.
Hunter Whitley Butterfly Initiative uses Halloween to spread veteran suicide awareness
More in Top News
Defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick (#21) walks on the field during the game against FSU Aug. 30, 2025.
Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. arrested on bye weekend
John Michael Chandash
SGA VP of student affairs resigns following petition for impeachment
The sunset on Presidents Hall.
Instructor fired following Charlie Kirk comments sues UA employees, President
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron attends the Alabama vs. FSU game on Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, FL.
Former Alabama quarterback announces campaign for lieutenant governor
Presidential II resident reports burglary, UAPD identifies suspect
Presidential II resident reports burglary, UAPD identifies suspect
Ragan Hope Wilson and Samuel Underhill shake hands before debating at "Battle for the Ballot."
UA Common Ground hosts 'Battle for the Ballot' debate