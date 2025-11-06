Alabama women’s basketball gets two players back from injury

CW / Shawn Canale Alabama women’s basketball guard Ace Austin makes her colligate debut versus McNeese State on Nov. 6, 2025, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A pair of injured guards made their season debuts for Alabama women’s basketball in Thursday’s win over McNeese State.

Freshman Ace Austin and sophomore Eris Lester returned from ailments that kept them out of the team’s 82-73 win over Stetson on Monday.

Austin, two time winner of Miss Alabama Basketball, made her collegiate debut against the Cowgirls and saw 29 minutes of action. The Spring Garden, Alabama, native scored 6 points and dished out a team-high four assists.

“There were very few errors,” head coach Kristy Curry said about Austin’s debut. “She really helped us without question on just being steady and poised in a close game. As a freshman, that’s pretty impressive.”

Lester, who appeared in 30 games last season and averaged 9.9 minutes per game, returned after suffering a season-ending leg injury right before the start of the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament run. She appeared for 7 minutes and found her way onto the scoresheet with 2 points.

“She’s been through a lot,” Curry said. “She’s done an unbelievable job with her work ethic and everything that she’s doing. We were limiting her tonight, just putting her in a game environment, and we’ll slowly continue to work her back in.”

Austin, Lester and the Crimson Tide will return to action at Coleman Coliseum Monday night against Alcorn State. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the contest can be streamed on SECN+.