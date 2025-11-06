Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Alabama women’s basketball gets two players back from injury

Samuel Prestipino, Sports Editor
November 6, 2025
CW / Shawn Canale
Alabama women’s basketball guard Ace Austin makes her colligate debut versus McNeese State on Nov. 6, 2025, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A pair of injured guards made their season debuts for Alabama women’s basketball in Thursday’s win over McNeese State.

Freshman Ace Austin and sophomore Eris Lester returned from ailments that kept them out of the team’s 82-73 win over Stetson on Monday.

Austin, two time winner of Miss Alabama Basketball, made her collegiate debut against the Cowgirls and saw 29 minutes of action. The Spring Garden, Alabama, native scored 6 points and dished out a team-high four assists.

“There were very few errors,” head coach Kristy Curry said about Austin’s debut. “She really helped us without question on just being steady and poised in a close game. As a freshman, that’s pretty impressive.”

Lester, who appeared in 30 games last season and averaged 9.9 minutes per game, returned after suffering a season-ending leg injury right before the start of the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament run. She appeared for 7 minutes and found her way onto the scoresheet with 2 points. 

“She’s been through a lot,” Curry said. “She’s done an unbelievable job with her work ethic and everything that she’s doing. We were limiting her tonight, just putting her in a game environment, and we’ll slowly continue to work her back in.”

Austin, Lester and the Crimson Tide will return to action at Coleman Coliseum Monday night against Alcorn State. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the contest can be streamed on SECN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama forward Essence Cody drills a 3-pointer in an Alabama win over McNeese State on Nov. 6, 2025, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Ace Austin returns, Essence Cody dominates in 64-44 win over McNeese State
Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (#3) tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (#2) on Oct. 18, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Comparing Alabama and LSU DB rooms ahead of Saturday’s matchup
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) warms up before playing Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.
How Garrett Nussmeier, Ty Simpson compare ahead of rivalry matchup
Alabama wide receivers pose with the wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard after beating Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025.
Alabama and LSU sport strong cases for ‘Wide Receiver U’
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (#1) celebrates after a touchdown against Georgia on Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens,GA.
Alabama's passing game reloads following close game against South Carolina
Alabama and LSU fans watch the game on Nov. 9, 2025 in Baton Rouge,LA. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack played for Frank Wilson at Southern Miss.
Frank Wilson faces first test against Alabama