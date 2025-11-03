Women’s basketball comes out victorious after close battle with Stetson

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama women’s basketball guard Diana Collins (#20) dribbles during the game against Stetson on Nov. 3, 2025.

Alabama women’s basketball opened its season at home by defeating Stetson 82-73 Monday after a close back-and-forth game.

Jessica Timmons, a redshirt senior guard, started the game scoring two points for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start trailing behind Stetson for the first eight minutes of the quarter. Stetson and Alabama fought over control of the ball, with both teams not holding on for very long.

Stetson led Alabama 16-8 with four minutes left in the quarter when Karly Weathers, a senior guard, scored a 3-pointer for Alabama after a turnover from a bad pass made by Sorrentino.

Alabama’s senior guard Ta’Mia Scott took control with 3:20 left on the clock, scoring 2 points for Alabama off an opponent turnover. Shortly after, Scott gained the ball again after a bad pass by Stetson and took the opportunity to score with a jumping hook shot while in the paint, bringing the score to 15-16 with 2:45 left in the quarter.

Alabama ended the first quarter with the final play, a 3-pointer buzzer beater by Timmons bringing the score to 23-24.

Stetson started the second quarter with a 2-pointer from senior guard Cameron Thomas. Alabama gained the ball after this before Stetson took control, quickly moving down the court to score another 2 points.

The ball went back to Alabama after a steal and Collins made a layup before Stetson then stole the ball and missed a layup. Junior forward Essence Cody then shot a 3-pointer evening the score out to 31-31.

The teams continued to struggle for control over the ball before a foul was called against Stetson. Both free throws were good, putting Alabama up 33-32. Stetson’s guard and forward Rose Caso stole the ball, leading to a layup by Sorrentino.

“We’ve got to have more defensively from Jess to Mia and Diana,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “You know we all focus on the offense, but my focus is on us defensively.”

Alabama ended the first half with a turnover by Thomas. Collins took the ball down the court before missing a 3-pointer. The Crimson Tide led the game 43-42 at the end of the quarter.

The third quarter started with Alabama in control of the ball. Stetson shortly gained control taking the ball down the court before Alabama took the ball back, leading to a Collins layup.

Alabama completed the third quarter with a missed 3-pointer by Timmons, ending the quarter tied 62-62.

Coming into the fourth quarter, Stetson secured 2 points from a layup by McMillin. Alabama regained the ball, and Collins scored a 3-pointer for Alabama, making the score 65-62.

Alabama’s offense powered through throughout the fourth quarter, moving faster against Stetson’s defense and putting up a total of 20 points.

“I think that we were just finding the open person more,” Weathers said. “I think that we were moving out a little bit better.”

With 21 seconds left on the clock, Alabama’s Weathers made a 3-pointer after a defensive rebound by Scott. This marked Weather’s second 3-pointer of the game and put Alabama at a 7-point lead, 80-73.

Stetson gained control of the ball before Scott stole the ball back, and in the game’s final play, Ramsey secured 2 more points for Alabama with a layup with 3 seconds on the clock.

“I’m just really proud of our effort,” Curry said. “I thought we showed some grit there in the last couple minutes, deep and so late.”

Alabama will play again on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum against McNeese State at 6 p.m. The game can be streamed at SEC Network.