Comparing Alabama and LSU DB rooms ahead of Saturday’s matchup

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (#3) tackles Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (#2) on Oct. 18, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Alabama and LSU defensive back rooms are both filled with talent. Each team’s passing defense is among the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision, but so are their passing offenses. This game should be a heavyweight clash in the pass game, and the better pass defense on Saturday could be the key to victory.

Alabama is ranked 12th in the FBS with 1,304 passing yards allowed and has allowed seven touchdown passes to opponents. The team also has eight interceptions this season, which is top 50 in the FBS. It faces a tough challenge against LSU on Saturday, though, as the Tigers rank 48th with 1,994 total passing yards and have 14 passing touchdowns to boot.

LSU is ranked 31st in with 1,529 passing yards allowed this season and has allowed only seven passing touchdowns. The team has intercepted the ball 10 times this season, tied for 16th in the FBS. It faces its toughest challenge all season on Saturday with the Crimson Tide’s 14th-ranked passing offense and a quarterback who has only thrown one interception all season.

Alabama’s defensive back room is loaded with talent like Zabien Brown, DaShawn Jones, Dijon Lee Jr. and Domani Jackson.

Zabien Brown, though only a sophomore, brings leadership to the team. Brown’s impact on the field does not go unnoticed, and he earned a starting job as a freshman last season. This season, he took his lone interception 99 yards to the endzone in what was a momentum changer in the victory over Tennessee.

Key transfers Jackson, who joined the team in 2024 from USC, and Jones, who joined the team this season from Wake Forest, have been also valuable to the team. Jones has one interception this season too, another pick six against the Gamecocks that put the Crimson Tide on the board. Jackson’s speed has been pivotal in stopping runs from breaking away into touchdowns.

Freshman Lee Jr. was not originally a starter this season but earned the starting job after a strong performance against Missouri, where he had the game-sealing interception. Since Lee has become a starter, the Crimson Tide’s secondary has improved, allowing only one pass touchdown per game in the last two games.

“We have something that we didn’t have a year ago, which is depth in our backfield,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said before the season. “That’s exciting, honestly. It’s what I expected when I came here to Alabama.”

LSU is led by senior Mansoor Delane and freshman superstar DJ Pickett. Delane had four interceptions last season, two forced fumbles and seven pass deflections, among the best in college football. This season, the 2025 transfer portal acquisition has seven pass deflections, one interception and 33 total tackles. While the Tigers have struggled this year, Delane has been a bright spot on defense.

Pickett has an interception this season and a sack to go along with one pass deflection. In a season that has not been great for LSU, it has something to look forward to in a future leader, Pickett, who was the number one cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class.

“We thought we got the best corner in the portal and he is playing to that level,” former head coach Brian Kelly said. “He has delivered. He’s purposeful in his work and fearless in his preparation. He wanted to be on a platform and a stage like LSU to showcase his abilities.”

The Crimson Tide offense will need to watch out for Pickett and Delane, but with the talented wide receiver room the team has, it has a good chance to defeat the Tigers.