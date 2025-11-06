Alabama’s passing game reloads following close game against South Carolina

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (#1) celebrates after a touchdown against Georgia on Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens,GA.

No. 4 Alabama was without wide receivers Lotzeir Brooks and Isaiah Horton in its matchup at South Carolina. It was evident on the field that their absence did not go unnoticed.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that both receivers will return for Saturday’s clash against LSU, providing the Crimson Tide a much-needed offensive boost amid its playoff push.

Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns against the Gamecocks. However, the passing game did not do as well as it normally does for the Crimson Tide, with Simpson getting sacked twice, relying on the checkdown passes and completing only 55% of throws.

Simpson and the Alabama offense are built on the middle and deep passing games, but when two of the most talented receivers on the team are out, that becomes harder. Williams received more targets than normal and had a good game with 72 receiving yards, yet running back Daniel Hill was the leading receiver with 76 receiving yards.

Brooks had become one of Simpson’s favorite targets before the injury. In the road game against Missouri, Brooks tallied four catches for 58 yards, including a 29-yard reception on fourth down and eight in a crucial spot in the game. The team converted the fourth down thanks to a catch along the sideline by Brooks. That drive resulted in a touchdown thanks to the efforts of Brooks, and the Crimson Tide took down the then-unbeaten Tigers.

Brooks also had three catches for 39 yards in Alabama’s win against Tennessee. The defense having to worry about not just Alabama’s three coveted starters (Bernard, Williams and Horton), but also the true freshman Lotzeir Brooks is a huge boost for the offense.

His presence elevates the passing game, especially in critical situations, such as the fourth-down play against Missouri. The Crimson Tide gets him back this week against a tough Tigers team that has a chip on its shoulder, following playoff elimination and the firing of its coach.

“He’s an elusive player,” Simpson said following the victory over ULM in September. “He’s fast, physical and he puts his nose in the box when he has a block. He’s very selfless and everything. Guys like him play a long time in the league and help us in a lot of different ways.”

Horton, a transfer from Miami, has also made a big impact on the passing game. Statistically, he is Alabama’s third leading receiver, with 272 yards and five touchdowns on just 22 catches. Against Missouri, he caught a 16-yard touchdown on third and 12.

Horton has been a reliable target for Simpson in the clutch, and his presence opens up the passing game. Defenses are forced to choose between guarding Horton, Williams or Bernard and have to give extra attention to at least one of them. Horton is a great one-on-one, jump ball receiver, standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, and 208 pounds.

“Every week, he’s building a better and better rapport with Ty and just our offensive system, understanding where to be and when to be there, quarterback-friendly,” DeBoer said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Call, following the Wisconsin game in September.

Horton and Brooks will return to action against LSU at 6:30 p.m. Central time Saturday. The game can be watched on the ESPN app or in person at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.