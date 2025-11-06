Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
UA to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment

John Weinstein, News Editor
November 6, 2025
Shelby West

The University will become the first college campus in the state to offer U.S. TSA PreCheck enrollment. The service will be provided by CLEAR, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal provider through UA Passport Acceptance Facility. The service, provided by the Transportation Security Administration, allows for expedited security screening at U.S. airports.

The University will also be the only provider of the service in Tuscaloosa County.

“This is an exciting opportunity to serve both our campus community and Tuscaloosa as a whole,” said Campus Mail Executive Director Stacy Vaughn. “Providing access to TSA PreCheck on campus means easier travel preparation and greater visibility for UA as an innovative leader.”

The original launch date of Nov. 6 has been delayed due to the government shutdown, according to Campus Mail administrative assistant Julia Blackstone. A new launch date has not been announced.

Applicants may enroll online on the TSA PreCheck by Clear website before providing a U.S. passport or other form of accepted ID at an in-person finalization at the Passport Acceptance Facility at 325 Kirkbride Lane.

