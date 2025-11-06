Tuscaloosa City Council honors all-star children’s baseball team, tables two demolitions

The Tuscaloosa City Council honored an all-star baseball travel team and tabled two property demolitions on Riggs Road on Tuesday, following representatives of each property sharing plans to repair the properties.

Demolitions

The property, located at 3113 Riggs Road, was condemned Aug. 21 and has 47 housing code violations, according to the council. The owner’s brother, Floyd Winn, represented the property at the meeting.

District 1 Councilor Joseph Eatmon Sr. asked Winn if there were any repairs planned for the property, saying it had been “in the queue” for five years and no permits had been pulled yet.

Winn said he doesn’t know what his brother has done on the house yet, following more questions about permits from Eatmon. He also said that his brother probably “needs some time” to look at the property, since he lives in Texas.

The council unanimously voted to table the demolition for 30 days.

The second property, located at 3153 Riggs Rd., was also condemned Aug. 21 and had 48 housing code violations, according to the council. The property’s owner, Carol Crowell, represented herself at the meeting.

Eatmon added that he and Crowell had discussed the property beforehand and sought confirmation that there was a plan in place to make repairs. Crowell confirmed she had a plan, leading to a vote to table the demolition vote for 30 days.

The council unanimously approved the tabling.

PARA all-star team

District 3 Councilor Norman Crow honored the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority’s 10-and-under all-star baseball team.

“We’re all very proud of their accomplishments, and they represented Tuscaloosa well,” Crow said.

Crow added that the team went 11-7 in tournament games, and played against tough teams, eight of which were either World Series or State Championship runner-ups.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be the head coach of this team,” said Harry Shumaker, the team’s coach. “The group of parents and volunteer coaches that came together and provided the support and the commitment that it took to achieve the success that they did has to be recognized.”

Shumaker said that the all-star tournament baseball games were grueling. He added that the team practiced daily and was committed to the “guiding principles for the team” of respect, honor and integrity.

Shumaker then introduced the team’s players, who were at the meeting, and took a team photo with Mayor Walt Maddox and the council. Maddox thanked the parents for their sacrifice and investment.