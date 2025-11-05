The Wellness Society brings health, connection and community to campus

Between exams, classes and busy schedules, college life can take a toll on students mental and physical health. The University of Alabama’s Wellness Society is working to change that.

Founded at the University in fall 2024, the Wellness Society began as a small, student-led organization focused on well-being. Just a year later, it has grown into over 50 chapters across the United States. The University of Alabama has the largest chapter, with more than 700 members this fall.

“Our overall mission is to really connect like-minded students on campus who are focused on mental and physical health,” said Kylar Colson, a junior majoring in marketing and the current president of the UA chapter. “We do everything from workout classes to mindset workshops and social events that build community here at UA.”

Along with fitness focused events, the Wellness Society prioritizes connection through social activities. Recent gatherings include a “Meet Me at the Mixer” birthday celebration in partnership with Lululemon, movie nights and events like a pumpkin carving social.

“The social and community aspect is something our members really love,” Colson said. “With over 700 members, it’s so easy to meet new people, and that’s one of my favorite parts too.”

That sense of community resonates with members like Saylor Clough, a sophomore majoring in political science.

“The Wellness Society has given me the opportunity to grow as a person outside of the classroom,” Clough said. “I’ve been able to take different workout classes, get pick-me-ups throughout the week and meet new people who share common interests like health, wellness and balance.”

The group also works with other campus organizations and causes, such as Mirrorball for Meals, and the SGA’s Capstone Wellness Explorer program, where they lead Moment for Connection bonding activities. As well as events such as “Secret Meals,” which provides food for children in need in the Tuscaloosa area.

“Joining the Wellness Society sounds like a fun way to get involved on campus because I want to better myself while also being around like minded people,” said Maclaine Britt, a freshman majoring in business.

Students interested in joining can do so through the Wellness Society’s Instagram page. Members pay dues of $30 a semester. As the organization continues to grow, Colson said the goal remains the same: to create a “community” that helps students “care for themselves and one another.”

“At the end of the day, wellness isn’t just about working out or eating healthy,” Colson said. “It’s about having people around you who remind you to slow down, breathe and take care of yourself.”