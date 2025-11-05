Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Alabama checks in at No. 4 in initial CFP rankings

Samuel Prestipino, Sports Editor
November 5, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Alabama students cheer on Alabama football.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and Alabama came in at No. 4. This means that if the College Football Playoff started today, Alabama would clinch a first-round bye and head to a New Year’s Six Bowl for the quarterfinals.

Alabama, now sitting at 7-1 on the season, is projected to face off against the winner of a first round matchup between No. 5 Georgia from the SEC and No. 12 Memphis representing the American.

“We have a variety of tools at our disposal,” College Football Playoff selection committee chair and Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said about evaluating teams. “We try to look at each team on its own and its body of work.”

Other SEC teams featured in Tuesday’s reveal included Texas A&M at No. 3, Ole Miss at No. 6, Texas at No. 11, Oklahoma at No. 12, Vanderbilt at No. 16, Missouri at No. 22 and Tennessee at No. 25.

“We need to finish it out and make sure that we come ready to play, and we separate ourselves these next couple games,” Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said.

The Crimson Tide will continue its playoff push Saturday at home versus LSU at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be streamed on ABC. 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
An Alabama women's tennis player walks through the stadium during the 2024 Roberta Alison Fall Classic.
Women’s tennis finishes Roberta Alison Classic, turns focus to ITA Sectionals
Alabama women's basketball guard Jessica Timmons (#23) plays against Stetson on Nov. 3, 2025.
Jessica Timmons impresses in return to court with 21-point showing
Alabama women's basketball guard Diana Collins (#20) dribbles during the game against Stetson on Nov. 3, 2025.
Women’s basketball comes out victorious after close battle with Stetson
Alabama foward Aiden Sherrell (#22) plays against North Dakota on Nov. 3, 2025 in Coleman Coliseum.
No. 15 Alabama rolls over North Dakota 91-62
Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (#21) huddles up with the team before playing against FSU on Aug. 30, 2025. Kirkpatrick was indefinitely suspended following his arrest.
Alabama football suspends defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. indefinitely
Alabama volleyball players warm up before a game.
What’s ahead for Alabama volleyball