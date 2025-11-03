Alabama football suspends defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. indefinitely

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (#21) huddles up with the team before playing against FSU on Aug. 30, 2025. Kirkpatrick was indefinitely suspended following his arrest.

Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his weekend arrest, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Monday.

“Unfortunately, with the information that I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him,” DeBoer said. “He understands there are consequences that come with his actions.”

The Gadsden native was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding this past Saturday, according to Sgt. Josh Hastings of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail at noon on Saturday during the Crimson Tide’s bye week and was released on a $1,500 bond.

Kirkpatrick is a sophomore at The University of Alabama and is the son of former Alabama and NFL standout corner Dre Kirkpatrick. His contributions to the team this season include nine tackles and a forced fumble.