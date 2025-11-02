Culture | ‘Bugonia’ demonstrates how to make the absurd and shocking pay off

Courtesy of IMDb Yorgos Lanthimos’s satirical sci-fi, “Bugonia,” is his fourth collaboration with actor Emma Stone.

In an intense ride, Yorgos Lanthimos’ satirical sci-fi “Bugonia” is just as much about the human condition as it is about extraterrestrial beings. The film is his fourth collaboration with Emma Stone, and as before they find original ways to leave audiences with an unsettling feeling. With its eerily realistic performances, sweat-inducing scenes and experimental visuals, it is no surprise the film is already gaining mainstream traction despite its indie release.

The plot of “Bugonia” is not difficult to follow in comparison to most sci-fi flicks. Teddy, played by Jesse Plemons, and Don, played by Aiden Delbis, are two isolated conspiracy theorists who seek to become heroes. Teddy is established as the main character from the beginning, kidnapping powerful CEO Michelle Fuller, played by Emma Stone, who he believes to be a part of the alien species of “Andromedans” destined to destroy Earth during an upcoming lunar eclipse.

Fuller is then forced to use psychology, manipulation and physical force in an attempt to free herself from their grasp, all while Teddy falls deeper into his mental health issues and Don begins to feel doubtful that he will ever escape the harsh reality of his life.

With such complicated character traits to accurately display, such as neurodivergence and psychosis, the film depends heavily on its cast. Luckily, the leading stars all deliver powerful performances. From subtle eye moments to explosions of emotions, the effort placed on perfecting each character is palpable, specifically Plemons, whose portrayal is worth recognition at the upcoming Academy Awards.

The film is well-paced with a variety of both action and dialogue scenes, balancing its absurdity. Additionally, a few black-and-white flashbacks eloquently reveal the underlying story behind the character’s motives.

One of the strongest aspects was the near-impossibility of predicting what the next scene would introduce. Plot twists sprinkled throughout add to the uncertainty of what direction the film will go next. The viewer questions constantly who to root for, who will end up suffering and if aliens in fact do exist.

Lanthimos consistently satirizes modern corporate America, from Michelle’s “corporate speak” while dealing with her kidnappers to Teddy discovering his co-worker did not file a report for a serious injury due to “not wanting the hassle.”

The film’s visuals contribute to an otherworldly feeling, particularly in the first half. Close-up to wide angle shots are often juxtaposed and create an uncomfortable feeling of either closeness or distance. A fish-eye lens is occasionally used, which warps the audience’s perception of the world around them. However, toward the latter half, the creativity begins to wear thin and relies often on the typical shot-reverse-shot.

Regardless of what a Google search states, one should not go into the theater expecting a comedy with a slightly extraterrestrial feel. The film deals with difficult themes such as death, grief and torture. Certain scenes contain extreme gore that may make it hard to continue enjoying your popcorn.

The creation of “Bugonia” was a risk that largely paid off. Both the cast and crew worked diligently to make a thrilling ride for the audience, heart-racing from beginning to end.