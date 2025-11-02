What’s ahead for Alabama volleyball

CW / Caleb Miele Alabama volleyball players warm up before a game.

With Alabama volleyball now below .500 for the first time this season — sporting a record of 10-11 overall and 2-9 in conference — the Crimson Tide will need to heavily rely on its last stretch of games before the SEC Tournament. Here is how the Crimson Tide compares in its next four matchups.

Nov. 5: at Arkansas

Arkansas is currently ranked last in the SEC standings, with a 5-17 overall record and a 1-10 SEC record.

The Razorbacks have struggled heavily this season. After winning its opening SEC game against Ole Miss on Sept. 26, the team lost 10 straight games. It ranks second to last in hitting percentage in the SEC with .209 and last in opponent hitting percentage with .252.

Nov. 7: at Oklahoma

Oklahoma currently sits at 13-8 on the season, with a 5-6 SEC record.

The Sooners dominated Alabama during their matchup last season, sweeping the Crimson Tide 3-0 and holding the team to under 13 points in two of those sets. Oklahoma’s offense currently ranks second in the SEC in kills with 1084, and middle blocker KJ Burgess currently leads the SEC in hitting percentage with .429.

Oklahoma is coming off a losing streak. The Sooners defeated Arkansas on Oct. 29, which put an end to a five-game stretch that saw them win only four total sets.

Nov. 14: vs Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt volleyball has had a rough start to its inaugural season, with a 5-15 overall record and 1-10 in the SEC, which is tied with Arkansas for last in the standings.

This is the first season for Vanderbilt volleyball since 1979-80. Alabama and Vanderbilt’s volleyball teams have only met once in 1979, where Alabama emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.

Vanderbilt has struggled on offense, ranking third to last in the SEC in hitting percentage with .211 and ranking in the bottom five in kills and errors with 988 and 437 respectively. The Commodores also allow the highest hitting percentage in the SEC, .252.

Nov. 16: vs Missouri

The Missouri Tigers have had an up-and-down season, yet find themselves with a 16-7 record and 7-4 in the SEC. Missouri previously swept Alabama in its matchup in 2024.

The Tigers are on a hot streak, winning their last seven games, including their most recent against No. 16 Tennessee. Missouri currently ranks first in the SEC in kills (1,175), sets played (88) and total attacks (3,012).

Missouri’s defense struggles to keep up with the offense, allowing the most kills in the SEC (1,146) and total attacks (3,137).

Alabama has a chance to gain some momentum before the team heads off to Savannah, Georgia, for the SEC Tournament on Nov. 21.