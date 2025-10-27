SGA VP of student affairs resigns following petition for impeachment

Courtesy of SGA John Michael Chandash

John Michael Chandash, the former SGA vice president of student affairs, resigned Sunday evening, following a petition that garnered nearly 100 student signatures calling for his impeachment.

The petition alleges that Chandash got into a physical altercation with another student in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 18.

Chandash did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment regarding his resignation or the petition. An SGA press release announcing the resignation did not say why he resigned.

Headed by graduate student Allison Pope, the petition alleged that in his conduct on Oct. 18, Chandash “abused the powers of his position in a manner contrary to his constitutional oath, thereby violating his duties as Vice President of Student Affairs and committing malfeasance in office.”

The petition was submitted to secretary of the Senate Theo Villanueva on Saturday morning.

“This is obviously something people cared about, and cared about enough to sign a petition,” Pope said.

Pope said that there were “tons” of SGA members that signed the petition, including previous SGA presidents. She also said that there were “a lot of people” that were interested in signing, but were reluctant due to possible repercussions.

SGA President Lucy Bonhaus will appoint a new vice president of student affairs, and an application will be open to all students.

While SGA vice presidents usually appoint their own cabinet, Chandash’s cabinet members will remain in their positions during the tenure of the next appointee.