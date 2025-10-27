Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

SGA VP of student affairs resigns following petition for impeachment

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
October 27, 2025
John Michael Chandash
Courtesy of SGA
John Michael Chandash

John Michael Chandash, the former SGA vice president of student affairs, resigned Sunday evening, following a petition that garnered nearly 100 student signatures calling for his impeachment.

The petition alleges that Chandash got into a physical altercation with another student in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 18.

Chandash did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment regarding his resignation or the petition. An SGA press release announcing the resignation did not say why he resigned.

Headed by graduate student Allison Pope, the petition alleged that in his conduct on Oct. 18, Chandash “abused the powers of his position in a manner contrary to his constitutional oath, thereby violating his duties as Vice President of Student Affairs and committing malfeasance in office.”

The petition was submitted to secretary of the Senate Theo Villanueva on Saturday morning.

“This is obviously something people cared about, and cared about enough to sign a petition,” Pope said.

Pope said that there were “tons” of SGA members that signed the petition, including previous SGA presidents. She also said that there were “a lot of people” that were interested in signing, but were reluctant due to possible repercussions. 

SGA President Lucy Bonhaus will appoint a new vice president of student affairs, and an application will be open to all students.

While SGA vice presidents usually appoint their own cabinet, Chandash’s cabinet members will remain in their positions during the tenure of the next appointee.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The sunset on Presidents Hall.
Instructor fired following Charlie Kirk comments sues UA employees, President
A student walks in front of H.M. Comer Hall.
UA engineering students receive global recognition for aviation fuel research
Students attend Queer State of the Union on campus.
QSA hosts annual State of the Queer Union address
SGA members speak at a meeting on Thursday.
SGA Senate passes bill for new, nonvoting CrossingPoints delegate in senate
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron attends the Alabama vs. FSU game on Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, FL.
Former Alabama quarterback announces campaign for lieutenant governor
Presidential II resident reports burglary, UAPD identifies suspect
Presidential II resident reports burglary, UAPD identifies suspect
More in Top News
Ragan Hope Wilson and Samuel Underhill shake hands before debating at "Battle for the Ballot."
UA Common Ground hosts 'Battle for the Ballot' debate
CW editors Jacob Ritondo, center left, and John Weinstein, center right, stand in front of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025.
The Crimson White wins big at national journalism conference
Big Al waves to University of Alabama students and Tuscaloosa residents during the 2024 Homecoming Parade.
2025 Homecoming Queen candidates announced
Indivisible West Alabama holds ‘No Kings Day of Defiance’
Indivisible West Alabama holds ‘No Kings Day of Defiance’
The University announced the renaming of the College of Engineering on Friday in honor of a $25 million gift to the college from Catherine Styslinger.
College of Engineering renamed following $25 million gift
Former Sen. Doug Jones speaks at UA College Democrats event.
UA College Democrats host former U.S. Senator Doug Jones