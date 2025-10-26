‘Our guys got fight’: Alabama proves its resilience in comeback win

CW / Shawn Canale Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) throws the ball against South Carolina on Oct. 25, 2025.

For much of head coach Kalen DeBoer’s short tenure, Alabama has had an evident Achilles’ heel: unranked opponents.

The Crimson Tide found itself down late in the fourth quarter to another on Saturday. South Carolina dealt blow after blow to Alabama and led for much of the fourth quarter, holding a commanding 22-14 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Last season, the Crimson Tide was unable to persevere in games where it did not come out firing on all cylinders, with crunch time often resulting in the team’s offense or defense crashing and burning. It also failed to secure victory in a similar situation in Week 1, which resulted in a 31-17 drubbing at the hands of Florida State.

This time, though, the Crimson Tide did not back down.

Like its previous four losses to unranked foes, the team struggled on the ground, picking up just 72 rushing yards, and could not contain dynamic Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who ran for 67 yards and a score. Yet, it found a way to pull out the victory.

Trailing by 8 points late, Alabama showed resolve in the clutch and put together its best football of the afternoon to score 15 unanswered points in the final 2:16 of play. It closed out the come-from-behind win when defensive lineman Keon Keeley sacked Sellers in the final seconds.

“The story of the game is resiliency,” DeBoer said. “Doesn’t matter how you win. It ain’t gonna be pretty all the time, especially when you go on the road in the SEC.”

The victory came despite the Gamecocks outgaining the Crimson Tide 333 to 325, and Heisman hopeful quarterback Ty Simpson recording his worst stat line since the Week 1 loss.

“I feel like we have a lot of grit,” linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “We play with toughness and we play for each other.”

Since the Week 1 stunner, the team has found different ways to win. It handed Georgia its first home loss since 2019 despite scoring zero points in the second half, and today, it came from behind in a tough environment to spoil South Carolina’s homecoming and snag its seventh straight win.

“I don’t know if it’s something we could have done maybe right at the beginning of the season as far as finding a way to win this thing,” DeBoer said of the win. “But our guys got fight. They certainly believe that sooner or later, they are going to make a play, either themselves or the other side of the ball.”

Alabama will return to the gridiron in two weeks, after a well-timed bye week, when it hosts the LSU Tigers on Nov. 8.