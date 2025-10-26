How high school quarterbacks became college standouts

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard (#18) walks the field before playing Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025.

Understanding the ins and outs of one’s position is important to excelling at the game of football. Understanding everyone else’s position is the first step to becoming a great player.

The latter is what makes Alabama star safety Bray Hubbard and wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe special.

Hubbard was a quarterback at Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi from 2019-2023. During his time as the Greyhounds starter, Hubbard accounted for 97 touchdowns and was named Mr. Football of the state twice.

He has become a household name in Tuscaloosa as a starting safety, accounting for six interceptions and two forced fumbles in the last two seasons. Hubbard attributes much of his success to playing quarterback in high school.

“The quarterback, he’s going to give you tells of what he’s going to do,” Hubbard said. “I know that just from playing quarterback.”

Hubbard has become known for his instincts on the field, having a knack for knowing exactly where the quarterback is going with the ball in part thanks to his knowledge of the

Mbakwe shares a similar history to Hubbard.

Mbakwe was an Alabama State Champion as the starting quarterback for Clay-Chalkville High School in 2024, taking down Ryan Williams with Saraland High School in the championship game. He has played both corner and receiver in his time at Alabama while also helping out in practice as the scout team quarterback when the team prepares for a dual-threat.

“He hit somebody with a fake pump and took off,” Williams said of Mbakwe. “You know he’s got it in him.”