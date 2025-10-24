Soccer drops last home game of season

CW / Xavier Routt Alabama soccer players are recognized during the pregame versus Mercer on August 29, 2025.

Alabama dropped its weekend series to No. 11 Arkansas and Mississippi State. With another two conference losses, the Crimson Tide now has a record of 10-6-1 overall but 4-5-0 in SEC play.

Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

With a tough road match-up, hopes were rising as the Crimson Tide evened the score early but lost it later in the game.

Another handball gave Alabama’s opposition the lead, with the Razorback’s Bella Field striking the net with her penalty kick.

Forward Maddie Padelski evened the match after Gianna Paul found her unguarded near the right post. Throughout the season the Alabama offense has excelled with converting passes into scores. Multiple games have turned in the Crimson Tide’s favor off of assists like these, but this game wasn’t one.

The Alabama offense throttled the Razorback backline in the first half, with over double the shots. The first half has been where the Crimson Tide has truly shone this season, but the second half has always plagued Alabama. Head coach Wes Hart has praised Alabama’s first half domination throughout the season and admitted that the team had been working on playing a complete game since early in the year.

Once the second half began, Arkansas put the pressure on Alabama’s defense and goalkeeper Madi Munguia. Firing 12 second half shots compared to only four in the first half, while only allowing the Crimson Tide to get eight.

Seven of the Razorback’s shots were on goal, with Munguia blocking four of them.

Arkansas regained the lead in the 63rd minute with Vailana Tu’ua netting a goal inside the box, and the dagger was scored three minutes before the final horn.

Mississippi State 1, Alabama 0

In a heartbreaking senior day celebration for Paul, Isabel Smith and Ellie Lanyi, the Crimson Tide dropped its final home game to the Bulldogs.

“Disappointed that we couldn’t send the senior class out on a W tonight. This has been an awesome senior class,” Hart said. “Each of them has impacted [this program] in different ways, both on and off the field. They’ve just been tremendous teammates and awesome people to coach and be around.”

The Bulldogs got the lead midway through the first half, with Ally Perry making her way through midfield to find Zoe Main alone on the right side of the field.

After Mississippi State took the lead, Alabama began firing off shot after shot. Lapping the Bulldogs in shots 18-6, Mississippi State’s goalkeeper was forced to make a shocking eight saves. Luck was not on Alabama’s side that night when none of the eight shots on goal slipped past Jenny Harrison’s gloves.

“I don’t fault the effort tonight. We were in the game all the way to the end. I loved the fight that we showed. We kept pressing to get that goal, and unfortunately, just ran out of time,” Hart said.

Alabama now heads to Knoxville to face the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers to end the regular season. Hart added that if Alabama keeps the mentality and fire from the Mississippi State game, he is confident they could pull off the upset.

Kickoff is marked for 2 p.m. CT on Oct. 26.