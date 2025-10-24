Presidential II resident reports burglary, UAPD identifies suspect

The University of Alabama Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Presidential II around 1 a.m. Friday. A UA student reported being assaulted by an “unknown individual” who had entered their residence, according to a campus safety advisory emailed to students this morning at 3:50 a.m.

The advisory said that no items were taken but the victim sustained “minor injuries” before the suspect exited.

At 9:15 a.m., the University posted an update to the campus advisory webpage that said the incident was a “targeted dispute” involving two residents of Presidential II. An earlier update at 6:34 a.m. said the suspect had been identified and that there was “no on-going threat to the UA community.”

The initial advisory sent to students said the subject was reported to be a man of unknown age. When asked whether the suspect had been charged or booked into jail, a UA spokesperson said the information posted on the campus advisory webpage was all the University could provide.

UAPD has asked anyone who has additional information to call the University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.