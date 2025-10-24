Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Presidential II resident reports burglary, UAPD identifies suspect

Max Krzeminski, Culture Editor
October 24, 2025
CW / Shelby West

The University of Alabama Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Presidential II around 1 a.m. Friday. A UA student reported being assaulted by an “unknown individual” who had entered their residence, according to a campus safety advisory emailed to students this morning at 3:50 a.m.

The advisory said that no items were taken but the victim sustained “minor injuries” before the suspect exited. 

At 9:15 a.m., the University posted an update to the campus advisory webpage that said the incident was a “targeted dispute” involving two residents of Presidential II. An earlier update at 6:34 a.m. said the suspect had been identified and that there was “no on-going threat to the UA community.”

The initial advisory sent to students said the subject was reported to be a man of unknown age. When asked whether the suspect had been charged or booked into jail, a UA spokesperson said the information posted on the campus advisory webpage was all the University could provide.   

UAPD has asked anyone who has additional information to call the University Police at 205-348-5454 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Ragan Hope Wilson and Samuel Underhill shake hands before debating at "Battle for the Ballot."
UA Common Ground hosts 'Battle for the Ballot' debate
Students walk under Denny Chimes.
UA College Democrats plans to add a DEI position
CW editors Jacob Ritondo, center left, and John Weinstein, center right, stand in front of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025.
The Crimson White wins big at national journalism conference
A guest at the Alabama Public Library Service board meeting shows a sign that their public library displayed.
Alabama Public Library Service Board hears censorship opinions
City Council tables three demolitions, approves two rezoning requests
City Council tables three demolitions, approves two rezoning requests
Catherine Obaze speaks to students at the UA OPTICA launch event.
UA OPTICA launches its new student organization
More in Top News
Big Al waves to University of Alabama students and Tuscaloosa residents during the 2024 Homecoming Parade.
2025 Homecoming Queen candidates announced
Indivisible West Alabama holds ‘No Kings Day of Defiance’
Indivisible West Alabama holds ‘No Kings Day of Defiance’
The University announced the renaming of the College of Engineering on Friday in honor of a $25 million gift to the college from Catherine Styslinger.
College of Engineering renamed following $25 million gift
Former Sen. Doug Jones speaks at UA College Democrats event.
UA College Democrats host former U.S. Senator Doug Jones
Alabama students attend the "Love Letter to Survivors" event on campus.
Organizations write letters for survivors of domestic violence
TPD Criminal Investigations Division overseer arrested for domestic violence
TPD Criminal Investigations Division overseer arrested for domestic violence