South Carolina edge rusher to have big impact on Alabama vs USC

Courtesy of South Carolina Athletics South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart (#6) poses for a headshot.

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is categorized as one of the best edge rushers in the country, even though he is only a sophomore.

Last season, Stewart was the talk of the college football world. He had 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first career game and totaled 6.5 sacks. His speed off the edge is one of the biggest factors Alabama will have to look out for.

His impact does not always show up on the stat sheet, but his presence is felt in the games. When the two teams met last season, Stewart did not appear on the stat sheet at all, but he had an impact on the game. He was often double teamed because he was a threat to the Crimson Tide’s passing game. The Gamecocks focused on pressuring former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe that game, and because Alabama was focused on Stewart so much, his teammate Kyle Kennard recorded two sacks.

Due to Stewart’s impact, Milroe did not have a lot of time in the pocket. He threw two interceptions that game, which were almost costlydetrimental to the team. Milroe also rushed the ball 18 times for only 36 yards and had to scramble more often than to avoid sacks.

Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer commented on the improvements made by Stewart this season after the first game of the year against Virginia Tech.

“He affected the quarterback even when he wasn’t in the backfield,” he said. “And that’s what I was most proud of, just his demeanor during the game.”

Stewart has improved this season, already surpassing his total tackles from last year with 27. He also has 3.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles through six games this season. Parker Brailsford, Alabama’s center, recognized Stewart and the South Carolina pass rush ahead of Saturday’s game but seemed to be ready for the challenge.

“They had great rushers last week as well,” Brailsford said. “Every week great D-lines come in and play, but obviously Dylan Stewart is a great player as well. Every week is kind of the same.”

If Alabama wants to win, it will need to work to stop Stewart’s pass rushing ability. The team will need to avoid turnovers as well, as forced fumbles are one of Stewart’s better skills. Stewart could have a great game against Alabama because he will be matched up with Alabama tackle Wilkin Formby.

Formby has allowed multiple quarterback pressures and sacks this season, but quarterback Ty Simpson tends to be good at avoiding sacks overall. Formby has his toughest challenge ahead in Stewart and the Gamecock’s defensive line. However, Alabama has lately been rotating offensive lineman throughout the game, and Formby has even switched to guard for a few plays.

The rotation of lineman for the Crimson Tide could be a key factor in stopping Stewart and the pass rush, since it is hard for a defense to match up against multiple tackles in one game.

If Alabama can keep its rotation of linemen consistent, it could limit the impact of Stewart and the South Carolina pass rush. The team has a tough challenge ahead and needs a gameplan for stopping Stewart. However, this season, it will need to be careful about over-preparing for Stewart like last year because the rest of the defensive line is also a threat.

South Carolina’s defense has a combined 15 sacks and four forced fumbles this season, posing a real threat to Alabama’s strong suit: its passing game.