Ty Simpson vs. LaNorris Sellers: How they compare

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) catches the snap against Tennessee on Oct.18, 2025.

With the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, it will be a matchup of two drastically different quarterbacks.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson currently leads the Heisman race, while Sellers has regressed in Year 2 as a starter with the Gamecocks. Here is a look at how each quarterback has played this season.

Ty Simpson

Simpson has carried the Alabama offense to a 6-1 record, with the team now being ranked as the No. 4 team in the country and second in the SEC.

Following the shocking 31-17 loss to Florida State, Simpson has completely rejuvenated the Crimson Tide offense. The team has averaged 38.2 points per game during its six-game win streak, and Simpson has emerged as the Heisman frontrunner.

Simpson currently sits at ninth in the country with 1,931 passing yards and fifth with 18 passing touchdowns, all while having a total of three turnovers all season (one interception and two fumbles lost).

Simpson has helped carry a Crimson Tide team that has struggled to run the ball efficiently for much of the season. The Crimson Tide averages only 125.6 yards per game on the ground, which is 103rd in the FBS. Alabama currently sits 12th in the country and second in the SEC with 297.1 passing yards per game.

Simpson has also been able to get the most out of his receivers. Germie Bernard struggled toward the end of last season with Jalen Milroe, averaging 63.9 yards per game and totaling only two receiving three touchdowns. This season, Bernard has averaged 77.6 yards per game and already has five receiving six touchdowns. Bernard also only had one 100+ yard game last season, whereas he has already had two this season against Florida State and Tennessee.

LaNorris Sellers

Sellers has shown regression since guiding South Carolina to a 9-4 record in the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks currently sit at 3-4 on the season and are 12th in the SEC standings.

Sellers has struggled to remain consistent this year. He’s thrown for 1,134 yards so far this season with five passing touchdowns and four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles).

The struggles haven’t all been Sellers’s fault. He is on average the third most sacked quarterback in the FBS (3.6 sacks per game) and is the second most sacked quarterback in the SEC (25). The run game has also been no help to Sellers, with the Gamecocks averaging 106.6 yards per game, which is 121st in the FBS.

Injuries have also played a factor for Sellers this season. Sellers suffered a head injury and was forced to miss the second half of the Gamecocks’ game against Vanderbilt, where they lost 31-7. The following week, he played Missouri in what would be his best game of the season, with 302 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 29-20 loss.

However, the following three games were a struggle for Sellers. He was only responsible for one touchdown, and he was held to under 150 passing yards all three games.

Saturday’s game will be a tale of two quarterbacks, both looking to make a statement win.