City Council tables three demolitions, approves two rezoning requests

The Tuscaloosa City Council discussed the demolition and rezoning of several properties on Tuesday.

The council voted unanimously to table the demolition of a property located on Dinah Washington Avenue for 90 days after Lakeisha Ball, niece of the property’s owner, informed the council the property will be torn down to create a “small home.”

The property on 24th street, represented by George Jackson, has 47 housing code violations and was condemned on Aug. 8, 2025.

Jackson said the property belonged to his aunt, who passed away, with no children to inherit it, which he said has led to confusion over who owned the house.

District 2 Councilor Raevan Howard, said she wanted the council to vote in favor of demolishing the property.

“I would like to see us move forward with the condemnation because it seems like there’s a lot of variables concerning the ownership of the house that we might never get to,” she said.

Howard said that if the council did “move forward” with the demolition, then Jackson and his family will have 30 days to make a decision on what to do with the property. Jackson said that he would “know everything he needs to know” within 30 days, and that if it doesn’t work out, the council can “shut it down.”

The council unanimously tabled the demolition vote for 30 days.

The property on 22nd Street was condemned with 47 housing violations. The representatives of the property, Daryl Brown and his wife, Sheila Ryan Brown, asked for 90 days to complete the purchasing process for the property because of some “title problems” they ran into.

The council unanimously tabled the demolition hearing for 90 days, to give Brown and his wife time to complete the purchase.

Delta Investments and Development, LLC submitted a rezoning request for its property on University Boulevard East. The request was to move from zone SFR-1 to zone GC, for the gas station located there to be “annexed to the city.” The council unanimously approved this rezoning request.

Chase Adcox applied to have his property located at Hackberry Lane, from UC to MRU. The purpose of this was for the current property to be torn down, so that he could build “four U-triplex buildings.”

Adcox said the property would contain 55 bedrooms and that the design would fit with the “traffic flow.”

“I think we’ve come up with a pretty good way to blend the neighborhood and make that neighborhood a whole,” Adcox said.

The council unanimously approved the rezoning request, clearing the way for Adcox to proceed with building the new property.