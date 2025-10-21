Alabama volleyball splits its weekend series with Bulldogs and Gamecocks

Courtesy of UA Athletics The Crimson Tide earns its first SEC road win since 2022.

Alabama split its weekend series with a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs Friday and sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday. It was the second SEC win of the season for the Crimson Tide, and the team now sits at 10-8 overall with a 2-6 SEC record.

Game 1: Georgia 3, Alabama 2

Alabama lost to the Bulldogs in a back-and-forth five-set matchup.

The Crimson Tide took a tightly contested Set 1, during which no team led by more than 3 points. The final score was 25-23, with the game winning point coming off of a Georgia error. Georgia bounced back with a dominant Set 2, winning in blowout fashion 25-12.

Alabama took the lead once again in Set 3 with a 25-16 thanks to a 10-3 run in the set. Georgia once again tied it up in Set 4 with a 25-12 blowout victory.

Set 5 started out with both teams struggling to take a clear lead. However, with the game at 9-8, Georgia went on a 6-0 run to win the set 15-8 and the match.

“I’ve said this before, but I’m just incredibly proud of this team,” Alabama head coach Rashinda Reed said. “We make positive strides after every match. We learn lessons and make adjustments.”

Alabama’s offense struggled to stay consistent throughout the entire match. The Crimson Tide put up a season high 37 attacking errors to Georgia’s 15. In Sets 4 and 5, the Bulldogs completely outplayed the Crimson Tide, with the Bulldogs achieving a .619 and a .333 hitting percentage compared to the Crimson Tide’s .037 and 0.0 hitting percentage.

The Bulldogs also won the battles in the trenches, outblocking the Crimson Tide 20-6 despite Alabama having more total attacks (169-145). The Bulldogs also outscored the Crimson Tide in points (78-60).

Game 2: Alabama 3, South Carolina 0

Alabama swept the South Carolina Gamecocks 3-0 in its Sunday matchup. This was Alabama’s first SEC road win since Nov. 2, 2022 against Texas A&M. This was also the Crimson Tide’s last road win sweep since Oct. 23, 2021 where it was also against the Gamecocks.

Alabama dominated the first two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-14, respectively. Set 3 was much more competitive. With Alabama up 22-16, the Gamecocks went on a 7-2 run to make it 24-23. However, with the set looking like it was going to overtime, Sophie Agee got the game-winning kill to give Alabama the victory.

“We did a good job of being aggressive, limiting errors. I am really proud of the way we executed,” said Hannah Parant.

Alabama’s offense completely overpowered the Gamecocks defense. The Crimson Tide finished with a .300 hitting percentage and 57 points compared to the Gamecocks’ 39. Alabama’s middle blockers came to play, with the team outblocking South Carolina upfront 12-5 and limiting its opponent to a .100 hitting percentage.

“We were able to read the setters and the hitters on the other side really well,” said Victoria Barrett. “We executed our scouting report exactly as we needed to.”

Alabama’s next match will be in Tuscaloosa against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Viewers can stream on ESPN+.