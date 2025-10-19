Midseason honors: A look at who’s performing and stepping up for Alabama football

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama wide receiver (#17) Lotzeir Brooks catches a pass against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Crimson Tide has officially eclipsed the halfway point of the season.

From dominant veterans to breakout surprises, there have been several key players who have shaped Alabama’s season thus far. These midseason superlatives highlight players who stand out from the rest and project to be a pivotal part of the team in the second half of the season.

Offensive MVP: Quarterback Ty Simpson

Heading into this season, there was uncertainty about Simpson’s experience and readiness to compete at an elite SEC level. But through the first half of the year, Simpson has surpassed expectations, throwing 18 touchdowns to only one interception. He’s taken care of the ball, rarely putting it in harm’s way, on top of completing 70.2% of his passes.

In addition to leading the SEC in touchdown passes, Simpson was named to the AP Midseason All-American first-team roster. Beyond his performance on the field, his leadership has stood out to teammates and coaches in the program.

“He’s just a great leader. Speaks all the time. Ripped [into us] when we were in the team meeting yesterday, so he knows how to get us riled up,” offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor said.

Defensive MVP: Defensive lineman LT Overton

On the defensive side of the ball, several players have stepped up, but few have stood out like Overton this season. The Missouri game highlighted what Overton does best, but he still noted more work to be done.

“We still got a lot to work on, not just inside but outside zone, any kind of run game,” Overton said.

When watching each game, Overton’s impact jumps out across the defensive line. He has excelled not only at defending the run but also at rushing the passer. His positional versatility and ability to disrupt both the run and pass game have made him an invaluable piece to the Crimson Tide.

Best newcomer: Defensive lineman London Simmons



Simmons entered the 2025 season recruited as a three-star nose tackle, ranked No. 46 in his class according to On3. He wasn’t projected to play a key role on Alabama’s defensive front, but after redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman went down with an injury, Simmons stepped up and has filled in nicely.

“London continues to show up and does a good job,” defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said.

According to PFF, Simmons leads all true freshman defensive linemen in run-defense grade. On top of being a pleasant surprise along the defensive front, Simmons provides spark in the pass game when given opportunities. He projects as a key piece in the future, especially with redshirt senior Tim Keenan in his final season.

Breakout player: Running back Kevin Riley

By now, the story is well known about how redshirt freshman Kevin Riley was projected to be buried within the depth chart to begin the season. However, Riley wasted no time proving himself as one of Alabama’s top running backs.

“There’s some things he can do that are a little different than the rest of the group,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer after the home opener against ULM.

Since the return of Jam Miller, Riley has continued to flash his quick burst and versatility as an impact back in the passing game. He provides a great change of pace to Miller’s physical running style and has shown he can handle a heavier workload when needed.

Rising stock: Wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks

As the second half of the season approaches, wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has seen a steady increase in targets and production. He has made several impressive catches, including a fourth-down conversion that set Alabama’s game-winning touchdown.

From earning training camp hype to making clutch catches, Brooks’ stock is on the rise, and the future looks bright for the true freshman.