Five Alabama players who stood out against Tennessee

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (#2) scores a 99-yard touchdown against Tennessee on Oct. 18, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Several key players on both Alabama’s defense and offense stood out on Saturday in the 37-20 win over Tennessee.

Alabama’s defense measured up well overall against Tennessee’s highly ranked offense, putting up a total of 9 points on the defensive side between different players.

Notably, Yhonzae Pierre, a redshirt sophomore wolf, demonstrated his continuous improvement in the matchup against Tennessee. He broke his previous record of one career sack with three sacks against Tennessee’s quarterback.

“We’re asking more out of him, and he rises to the occasion,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He works hard in practice. He’s built his stamina up more to where he can compete for four quarters now.”

Pierre also secured a 2-point safety for Alabama after sacking Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar during the second quarter, resulting in an intentional grounding penalty.

“We just do what we do. Day in, day out, we just work on building the defense,” Pierre said. “I mean, it just felt good being able to put points on the defensive side. That’s what we’ve been needing. The offense did what they supposed to do, and we just capitalized.”

Sophomore defensive back Zabien Brown surpassed his record for total tackles in a season with 14 total tackles, seven of which were made at the Tennessee game.

During the 2024 season, Brown’s standout moment came during the Georgia game when he intercepted a pass and returned it down the field for a touchdown.

Brown showed his ability to pull off a big interception wasn’t a one-time thing for him. At the end of the second quarter, with nine seconds left on the clock, Brown intercepted a pass made by Aguilar. He then returned the ball 99 yards down the field for a touchdown for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide’s offense showed off its communication skills, racking up 28 points against Tennessee.

Redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson ended the game with a 161.6 passing efficiency rate against his home state’s team. He completed 19 of 29 passes for a total of 253 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Ryan Williams, a sophomore wide receiver who led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards his freshman season, received all five of Simpson’s passes to him for a total of 87 receiving yards against Tennessee.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Simpson said about Williams. “He’s going to keep going and keep going.”

Williams also led the offense in receiving yards, with Germie Bernard following him.

Veteran senior receiver Bernard, who previously cemented his place as a reliable player for the Crimson Tide, put up a 71% catch rate with five passes and 60 total receiving yards.

He led the team in rushing yards with 49 total yards gained.

“We’re playing solid football, team football. That’s what matters. Each side of the ball,” DeBoer said.