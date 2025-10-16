Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Categories:

UA College Democrats host former U.S. Senator Doug Jones

Kyra Madore, Staff Writer
October 16, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
Former Sen. Doug Jones speaks at UA College Democrats event.

The UA College Democrats hosted former senator Doug Jones on Wednesday in Smith Hall, to discuss political issues, campaigns and voting engagement.

Jones, the last Democrat to win a statewide election in Alabama, spoke about the challenges his party and the American democracy face. He emphasized the need for unity and authenticity within the Democratic Party.

“My problem is not with democrats as a whole, it’s with the special interest groups that try to control the party,” he said. “We are a big tent and we’ve got to get people to look and stick together.”

Sam McKinney, president of UACD, said he hoped this event would “show there is a Democratic voice on campus and in this state,” adding how he believes Jones encouraged students to “keep fighting and stay engaged.”

Jones also addressed how important it is to reach voters in new ways. 

“We are not on the platforms where people are getting information,” he said. “People are not getting news like they used to, that’s where we have lost out on. We gotta start getting information out there in a different way and that’s a challenge.”

Jones also encouraged students to engage in political campaigns. 

“We have to campaign like hell and send them a message that they’re not going to tolerate,” he said. “You got to fight fire with fire.”

He also spoke on how to make elections more efficient and accessible by early voting, same-day registration, notified where to vote and abide by mail-in votes as long as it’s post-marked before election day.

“Early voting is the biggest thing that can happen. It’s ridiculous that we make people vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” he said. “We can make it easier with same-day registration, drop boxes and early voting. Fraud is the monster in the closet that doesn’t exist.”

Additionally, he addressed gerrymandering, calling it “the bane of politics in America.” 

“It’s what’s causing all the division and hate,” he said “They’re fashioning districts assuming you’ll vote the same way every time and we’ve got to show them that can’t happen.”

Maddie Garcia, a sophomore studying political science and finance, said Jones’ message impacted her.

“Politics is personal,” she said, quoting Jones. “You can’t take voters for granted. You have to put in the effort and fight for every single win.”

