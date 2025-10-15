City Council hosts Sister Cities, declares October 2025 ‘Down Syndrome Awareness Month’

The Tuscaloosa City Council declared October 2025 Down Syndrome Awareness Month and recognized Sister Cities, an exchange program for students, on Tuesday.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox proclaimed October 2025 “Down Syndrome Awareness Month” for the city of Tuscaloosa.

“Down syndrome is the most frequently occurring chromosomal disorder, and is the leading cause of intellectual and developmental delay in the United States” Maddox said. “The city of Tuscaloosa supports initiatives of organizations working to ensure people with Down syndrome have adequate services, are valued by society and can lead a fulfilling and productive life in our community.”

Maddox added that his parents’ careers aligned with this vision of inclusion, saying that he grew up at “a dinner table of understanding” to help everyone in our society.

“Inclusion, support and acceptance are important for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families,” said Misty Hopson, a board member for West Alabama Down Syndrome, thanking Maddox and the council for the declaration.

The Sister Cities program is a partnership with the city of Tuscaloosa that has students in an exchange program with Narashino City, Japan; Schorndorf, Germany; and Sunyani-Techiman, Ghana. The new executive director of Sister Cities, Shelley Dorrill, was present at the meeting, as were participants in the exchange program from both Tuscaloosa and Schorndorf.

Dorrill added that the exchange program saw 20 “exceptional” students from Tuscaloosa City School sent to Schorndorf in July, where they stayed with host partners. She also said the German students were present at the council meeting, and she believes students will be “different” after interacting and staying with someone from another nation.

“To be able to go and experience a different type of lifestyle is something few people get to do,” said Reid Bankston, a participant in the 2025 Sister Cities exchange program to Schorndorf.

District 5 Councilor Kip Tyner has been a member of the Sister Cities committee for 28 years and said it is now “stronger than ever.”

“I think this is one of the greatest programs in the world,” Tyner said. “To be able to share our students with the world and all three of our partnerships, it is very special.”