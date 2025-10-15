TPUSA Alabama hosts Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen

CW / Oswin Colley Alabama students attend a Turning Point USA meeting.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, hosted by the University’s Turning Point USA chapter, visited campus on Tuesday to discuss his views on election integrity, gay marriage and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Allen previously served as probate judge of Pike County and in the Alabama House of Representatives before being elected as the secretary of state in 2023. He is currently running for lieutenant governor.

Allen said he was proud of the work he and his team have done to secure elections in the state, but alluded to challenges he faced in office surrounding his efforts to prevent undocumented immigrants from voting.

“We want to make sure we’re blocking everyone that may be an illegal immigrant or foreign national from voting in our election,” he said.

Allen said that after being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in October 2024 for his voter purge program, he was able to access the SAVE database, an online service for registered government agencies to verify immigration status, for free under a collaboration with President Donald Trump’s administration.

He said he was thankful for Trump and the Department of Homeland Security for “giving us access, free access to that information.”

According to the Department of Justice, there was one criminal conviction of election fraud in Alabama in 2024. The American Immigration Council reported that “an infinitesimally small number of noncitizens erroneously vote each election.”

Will Notarfrancesco, vice president of TPUSA Alabama said he thought election integrity was important to the organization, and said they were strongly in favor of “just making sure that the elections are fair and everyone that can vote can vote.”

Allen also described his concerns over same-sex marriage and his refusal to sign same-sex marriage licenses because of his religious beliefs during his time as probate judge of Pike County.

In 2015, Allen announced that Pike County would not issue marriage licenses or perform marriage ceremonies for any couple.

“I didn’t know if the black SUVs were going to come pull up to the courthouse and take me to federal court,” he said, referencing his refusal to sign. I didn’t know what was happening, but we said ‘we can’t do this.’”

Notarfrancesco said TPUSA Alabama has no official stance on same-sex marriage and is not “anti any LGBT” or “anything like that.”

In 2022, a TPUSA Alabama tabling titled “Prove me Wrong” with a sign that said “no one is born gay” was registered on mySOURCE, before it was.

Allen continually brought up Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10.

State Sen. Gerald Allen of District 21, Wes Allen’s father, asked Allen at the event, “What would happen in this country if every campus, university, had a Charlie Kirk sitting on that campus?”

Allen said he didn’t think Kirk could be replicated, but he encouraged the male college students in the room to “get out and just go work hard and make an impact.”