Alabama volleyball grabs first SEC win of season

CW/ Xaiver Routt Alabama volleyball player Victoria Barrett celebrates during the Crimson Tide’s victory over LSU on Oct. 10, 2025, at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama volleyball went 1-1 in its weekend games with a win against LSU and a loss to No. 2 Texas. The Crimson Tide now sits at 9-7 with a 1-5 record in the SEC.

Game 1: Alabama 3, LSU 0

Alabama won its Friday game against the LSU Tigers in a dominant 3-0 sweep. It was the Crimson Tide’s first win over LSU since 2020 and its first sweep over LSU since 2015.

LSU got off to a hot start with a 7-4 lead. However, Alabama’s offense completely overpowered LSU, closing out the set on a 21-10 run and winning 25-17. The offense continued its groove in Set 2, with the Crimson Tide going on a 15-5 run and winning 25-17.

In Set 3, Alabama continued to steamroll through LSU. Initially trailing 3-2, Alabama quickly went on a 3-0 run and never trailed again, winning 25-18.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Sophie Agee said. “All of our effort and progress in the gym is really starting to pay off.”

Alabama’s offense took advantage of a shaky LSU defense, which is second in the SEC in errors. Alabama had 42 kills compared to LSU’s 21. Alabama also had a .309 hitting percentage, its highest in an SEC game so far this season.

Alabama’s defense came to play, too. The Crimson Tide out-blocked the Tigers 8-3 and held them to a .023 hitting percentage. LSU also struggled to get consistent offense going, with 19 errors and only 21 assists.

“It was a group effort today,” head coach Rashinda Reed said. “It was amazing to see how it all came together, and I am incredibly proud.”



Game 2: No. 2 Texas 3, Alabama 1

Alabama lost its Sunday matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns with a final score of 3-1.

The Crimson Tide took the initial lead in Set 1, pulling off a 25-20 win thanks to a 11-4 run. However, the Longhorns jumped right back in the game with a 25-16 win in Set 2.

Set 3 was the most back-and-forth set of the match. Alabama started the set with four straight points. With the game tied later at 8-8, Texas built momentum with a 7-2 run and took a 15-10 lead. Alabama didn’t give up and clawed all the way back to tie the game 23-23. Texas then finished off the set with two straight points and won 25-23. The Texas offense proved to be too much for Alabama in Set 4 as the Longhorns closed out the game with a 25-18 win.

“We don’t stop fighting,” Kaleigh Palmer said. “It just shows we can compete with anybody, and we are always going to give it our all.”

Texas firepower up front proved to be too much for Alabama. The Longhorns had a total of eight blocks and held Alabama to a .143 hitting percentage. Both teams also struggled offensively, as each team had 20 attack errors and a combined 28 service errors — 17 for Texas, and 11 for Alabama.

Despite the loss, the team is hopeful that it can build momentum going forward.

“We have been trying to prove to other people who Alabama volleyball is,” Trinity Stranger said. “After this weekend, we are now starting to believe in ourselves, so now we are hopeful we can apply next week.”

Alabama’s next game will be in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Viewers can stream on SEC Network.