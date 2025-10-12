Where faith meets politics: TPUSA hosts Brilyn Hollyhand

Brilyn Hollyhand, a 19-year-old political commentator from Tuscaloosa and freshman at Auburn University, spoke at The University of Alabama on Thursday as part of his “One Conversation at a Time” college campus tour, hosted by Turning Point USA.

Hollyhand challenged students to put their faith before their politics.

“Faith should be the foundation of what we do, not something we hide,” he said. “We can have strong beliefs and still treat others with kindness and respect.”

Often comparing his mission to Charlie Kirk’s, Hollyhand viewed Kirk as a mentor and a friend. Their friendship began after Hollyhand sent Kirk a DM asking for ten minutes of his time, with Kirk leaving him with words he still thinks about today.

Hollyhand said he began his political journey when he was in fourth grade, writing about politics online and eventually gaining national attention. Despite facing criticism and death threats at age 11, he said his faith gave him the strength to continue speaking what he believes.

“When I was younger, I faced a lot of negativity,” he said. “But through all of that, I turned to my faith. It gave me the strength to keep going.”

Hollyhand said his tour is meant to inspire college students to engage in political discussions while still maintaining their faith and conviction.

“Politics doesn’t have to be hostile,” he said. “If we can have one honest conversation at a time, we can make a difference.”

When asked what advice he would give to students hesitant to share their faith, Hollyhand referenced 1 Timothy 4:12: “Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.”

“Whether it’s sharing something on an Instagram story, having a hard conversation in class or disagreeing with a roommate, you have to stay true to your faith,” he said. “It’s not politics over faith, because politics is temporary and faith is eternal.”

Jenna Stewart, president of UA TPUSA, said Hollyhand reached out about speaking while touring other Southern universities. She said the chapter’s goal in hosting the event was to encourage open dialogue on and around campus.

“Free speech and having dialogue is important,” she said. “That’s something we always try to encourage through our events.”

Students who attended the event said Hollyhand’s focus on faith resonated with them deeply.

“I love what Brilyn stands for,” said Sam Sodergen, a junior majoring in sports management. “I think what he speaks politically is correct, but ultimately, what he speaks with the Gospel is even more important. Giving your life to Jesus is the most important thing anyone can do.”

Sodergen said he was inspired by Hollyhand’s story of receiving threats as a child, yet still remaining strong in his beliefs.

“It’s amazing to see him take comfort in that and stay true to what he believes,” Sodergen said. “The Gospel tells us we’ll be persecuted and hated, and it’s awesome to see him live that out.”

Hollyhand said in his closing remarks that faith should not be separated from public life and that people should live their faith. The event concluded with a meet and greet.

“At the end of the day, we just want to encourage people to talk,” Stewart said. “That’s where understanding starts.”