UA organizations celebrate World Mental Health Day

CW / Oswin Colley Students put motivational posted notes on a board on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

University organizations came together to celebrate World Mental Health Day on Friday by tabling on the Crimson Promenade to raise awareness about mental health and substance use.

The Counseling Center, Health Promotion & Wellness and READY, which stands for Resources, Education and Advocacy for Drug-Free Youth, were all in attendance. The nonprofit focuses on drug prevention and education, visiting schools and colleges to teach students about staying drug-free.

“We were invited to celebrate World Mental Health Day with the Wellness and Counseling groups,” said Dakota Maccabee, a prevention specialist with READY. “We’re providing information on substance misuse because that often coincides with mental health as a coping mechanism.”

“It can cause anxiety and depression, depending on the substances people are using,” she said. “Often when people are struggling, they may turn to substances as a coping skill, but it’s not one. It usually makes things worse.”

READY distributed informational flyers from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, including ‘Tips for Teens’ and fact sheets on marijuana use.

According to the fact sheets, there is an increased risk of mental health issues and marijuana “has been linked to a range of mental health problems.”

Students who visited the table reflected on the connection between substance use and mental health.

“I think that alcohol is almost used as a catharsis for some students, something to look forward to at the end of the week to relieve stress,” said Ava Murphy, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience. “However, the lasting adverse effects, like hangovers and headaches, have a greater negative impact than that short-term relief.”

She added that hangovers can make it harder to focus and process information, which can negatively impact your stress levels and mental health overall.

Vedanta Somnathe, a sophomore majoring in computer science, said that maintaining mental health often comes down to finding balance and connection.

“I usually just hang out with friends a lot whenever I’m taking a break or getting some rest,” he said. “Playing sports and spending time with friends is a great way to rejuvenate yourself.”

To maintain a balance during the busy parts of the semester, Somnathe said he plans social time in advance.

“It’s better for me personally to fit school into my personal life than to fit my personal life into school,” he said.