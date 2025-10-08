TPUSA Alabama hosts first speaker event since Charlie Kirk’s death

CW / Carter Copeland The University of Alabama’s Turning Point USA chapter hosted an event on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

The University Chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative student organization, hosted its first speaker event of the year, “All Human Life is Valuable,” on Tuesday.

The open Q&A featured Jeff Durbin, pastor of Apologia Christian Ministries, and attorney Bradley Pierce, president of the Foundation to Abolish Abortion.

Durbin also leads an anti-abortion ministry End Abortion Now. Pierce, a constitutional attorney for 17 years, drafted legislation in multiple states supporting self-defense, parental rights, civil liberties and abolition of abortion. The lecture and Q&A focused on abortion, the death penalty and the life of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA who was assassinated last month.

Jenna Stewert, president of TPUSA Alabama, said the event was planned before the assassination of Kirk.

“We actually were planning on having an outdoor event on the Student Center Lawn as a ‘prove me wrong table’ in the same sense Charlie Kirk used to do,” she said.

“Turning Point is an organization based on opinion and it’s an open forum,” she said. The “whole point” of the organization is to “have conversations that may dispute and may disagree with other people,” she added, but the organization will only be hosting indoor events to ensure the safety of speakers and students “after that event” she said referring to the assassination.

TPUSA Alabama instituted security measures at the event of a strict “no bag policy” and a “required RSVP for entry.”

Durbin advocated for equal protection, justice for all people and the abolition of abortion.

“The tragedy is, with the issue of abortion, is just that we’ve decided as a nation that we will protect certain classes of human beings and we will destroy the most innocent and the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

Pierce said even despite a bill passed several years ago before Dobbs v. Jackson – the 2022 Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade and other precedent, reverting decisions regarding the legality of abortions back to individual states – thousands of abortions are still happening in the state.

Abortion was legal in Alabama before Dobbs v. Jackson, the 2019 Human Life Protection Act which would have banned all abortions was blocked by a federal court until Dobbs overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The ADPH has not released its official ITOP for 2024.

Pierce said abortions are “totally legal under Alabama law today because Alabama law denies equal protection.”

“There’s laws that make it illegal to murder us, but those laws do not apply equally to children who are in their mother’s womb,” he said.

Durbin also addressed the issue of the death penalty and said he is “for it” because he believes all life is valuable and that it was willed by God.

“If a human being kills in an unjustified manner, the only way to address that is to forfeit your right to live. If somebody crosses the line morally to take the life of another human being, you must lose your life,” he said.

Durbin closed the Q&A discussing Kirk’s life. He said one of the last things Kirk said a couple of months before he died was “abortion is murder and it must be evolved.”

He said Kirk wasn’t separating his commitment to Christ from his commitment to preach on relevant issues and that he would speak “as a Christian.”

“We need a lot more heroes like Charlie,” Durbin said.