City Council approves townhouse rezoning request

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a rezoning request by Ivory Bluff LLC to convert 1.3 acres of land from residential designation to riverfront planned development in order to build a 20 unit townhome on Tuesday.

The areas being converted, 605-617 5th St. NE and 604-618 4th ST NE, are currently used for seven single-family residential homes. According to the planning commission report, the new units’ intended service market will be “young professionals, retired households, and “gameday’ residents.” The property is owned by Gordon Miller Jr. and Ivory Bluff, LLC.

“This is a project we’re really excited about,” said Jimmy Duncan, president of Duncan-Coker Associates. “This is a very prominent intersection of Tuscaloosa that needs a face lift. We think this is just the one to do it.”

Duncan-Coker Associates is a Tuscaloosa based civil engineering, land surveying and planning firm that surveyed the area for the rezoning and construction. Construction will be done by Crawford Nixon, which has built commercial and residential buildings throughout Tuscaloosa.

An additional parking lot and sewer detention system will also be constructed in order to comply with city ordinances on parking requirements and to adjust for the changes in street water drainage as a result of the townhouse.

Construction will begin in October with expected completion in Fall 2026.

Peggy Nasir, a senior communications officer for the World Bank and former press secretary for vice-president Al Gore was appointed to the Tuscaloosa Public Library board of trustees during the meeting.