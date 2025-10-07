Million Dollar Band to perform in 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield The Million Dollar Band announced Tuesday that they will be marching in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Million Dollar Band will perform in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026. The group was one of ten collegiate bands selected to perform.

The announcement was made to all of the band members in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Tuesday morning, by Kenneth Ozzello, head director of the Million Dollar Band.

Ozzello said that the process of being chosen to perform in the parade is a long and difficult one and that the band was “very excited” to be chosen.

“One of the tenets of our mission statement is to improve the students’ collegiate experience by being in the band,” Ozzello said. “Doing these kinds of events certainly facilitates a grand experience.”

This is the second time the band has performed in the parade. Last time it made an appearance was in 2021, when they escorted out Santa Claus.

“The streets of New York City will undoubtedly pulse with energy and excitement brought by the University of Alabama’s phenomenal marching band as they make their way down the parade route,” said Sara Flores, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade associate producer.

The band will perform a new routine specifically crafted for the parade, due to limited space and a 2.5 mile route.

Kaiden Smith, a sophomore music performance major, has played the french horn in the band for two years. He said it has always been a dream of his to perform in the Macy’s parade.

“Being able to do it feels so surreal,” he said. “On top of that, it’s the 100th anniversary of the parade, which makes it so much cooler because I get to be a part of that history.”

Allison Tarpley is a senior member of the color guard. Though she is a senior, she is working towards her masters degree, allowing her to be a band member for a fifth year and attend the parade.

“The Macy’s parade is in such high regard because it is such a coveted thing for marching bands,” Tarpley said. “It’s just a really special thing to do.”

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will be held on Nov. 26, 2026, and will be available to stream on NBC and Peacock.