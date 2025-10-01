Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Students Supporting Israel prescreens series about Oct. 7 attacks

Kyra Madore, Staff Writer
October 1, 2025
CW File
An exclusive pre-screening of “One Day in October,” hosted by Students Supporting Israel, was held on Monday.

Students Supporting Israel, a UA student organization, held a Monday pre-screening in the Student Center of “One Day in October,” a scripted series based on personal survival stories from the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas led an attack on Israel, killing almost 1200 Israelis and taking 251 hostage, marking the deadliest day in Israel’s history. The event sparked the Israel-Hamas war, which has resulted in over 66,000 Palestinian deaths.

“Stories that happened on Oct. 7 need to be told, and not everyone gets to experience a firsthand talk with a survivor,” said Tamar Oren, president of Students Supporting Israel. “So being able to bring it to them [students] really helps.”

The series consists of four episodes, each telling a different personal account of what people went through during the attack. SSI’s pre-screening showed the first three.

“On our campus, people don’t really know what’s going on, and I feel like stories are a way to express what people are going through, that not everyone has an easy life,” Oren said.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish activism organization, partnered with SSI to provide access to the films as they are not yet public. Oren said “One Day in October” will become available to the public Oct. 7 on HBO Max.

“I think that what happened on Oct. 7 is heartbreaking and it’s important to talk about it, even though it can be hard,” said Olivia Ulmner, a freshman majoring in elementary education. She said she thinks the stories are “very impactful” and seeing how it can impact people “is really helpful.”

SSI has held events about the war in the past, including a lecture from two Israeli soldiers discussing their combat experiences in Gaza, which was protested by Students for Justice in Palestine.

Oren said SSI’s next event will be on Oct. 5, with more details to come.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
City Council allows gun store to keep business license following hearing
City Council allows gun store to keep business license following hearing
University President Peter Mohler speaks to a student at University Program's Mornings with Mohler event Oct. 1.
“Morning with Mohler” gives students a chance to meet UA’s President
A suspect has been identified and arrested in the shooting that occurred Monday at the UA Arboretum.
UA Arboretum shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder
A shooting occurred at the UA Arboretum Monday afternoon.
Shooting at UA Arboretum leaves one injured
The Alabama NAACP 73rd Annual State Convention was held at the Hotel Capstone beginning Thursday.
Alabama NAACP hosts convention on campus
SGA met on Thursday and discussed a bill to improve classroom quality for STEM students.
SGA senate introduces classroom survey act for STEM students