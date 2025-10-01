Students Supporting Israel prescreens series about Oct. 7 attacks

CW File An exclusive pre-screening of “One Day in October,” hosted by Students Supporting Israel, was held on Monday.

Students Supporting Israel, a UA student organization, held a Monday pre-screening in the Student Center of “One Day in October,” a scripted series based on personal survival stories from the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas led an attack on Israel, killing almost 1200 Israelis and taking 251 hostage, marking the deadliest day in Israel’s history. The event sparked the Israel-Hamas war, which has resulted in over 66,000 Palestinian deaths.

“Stories that happened on Oct. 7 need to be told, and not everyone gets to experience a firsthand talk with a survivor,” said Tamar Oren, president of Students Supporting Israel. “So being able to bring it to them [students] really helps.”

The series consists of four episodes, each telling a different personal account of what people went through during the attack. SSI’s pre-screening showed the first three.

“On our campus, people don’t really know what’s going on, and I feel like stories are a way to express what people are going through, that not everyone has an easy life,” Oren said.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish activism organization, partnered with SSI to provide access to the films as they are not yet public. Oren said “One Day in October” will become available to the public Oct. 7 on HBO Max.

“I think that what happened on Oct. 7 is heartbreaking and it’s important to talk about it, even though it can be hard,” said Olivia Ulmner, a freshman majoring in elementary education. She said she thinks the stories are “very impactful” and seeing how it can impact people “is really helpful.”

SSI has held events about the war in the past, including a lecture from two Israeli soldiers discussing their combat experiences in Gaza, which was protested by Students for Justice in Palestine.

Oren said SSI’s next event will be on Oct. 5, with more details to come.