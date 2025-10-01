Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

‘Morning with Mohler’ gives students a chance to meet UA’s President

Ethan Krouse, Staff Writer
October 1, 2025
CW / Oswin Colley
University President Peter Mohler speaks to a student at University Program’s Mornings with Mohler event Oct. 1.

University students interacted with President Peter Mohler Wednesday, at “Morning with Mohler,” an event hosted by University Programs.

“I knew a lot about the Alabama experience, but I’ve been blown away by the level of student engagement and how impactful the student experience is at UA,” Mohler said. “Everyone’s been so welcoming and it’s been so exciting.”

Mohler began his term as president in July with events like this being part of his efforts to build a strong relationship with the students and faculty of the University.

“They wanted to have a chance to just interact with students, and that’s what we do year round,”Tregan Holterman, a UP worker and a senior majoring in consumer sciences, said. “Obviously it’s his first year on campus, so it’s a great chance for students to meet him.”

Mohler said he plans to continue engaging not just with the University, but the wider state as well.

“We’re starting to think about what the future of Alabama looks like, and a big part of that is to really understand what the future workforce needs for the state,” he said. “My goal is to get to all 67 counties to talk to parents, business leaders and folks across the state and see where we need to be in five and 10 years. Then we design our curriculum and our programs around that.”

In addition to Mohler’s presence, the event featured free coffee, scones and apparel, with a visit from Big Al and Steven Hood, UA vice president for student life.

Casey Campbell, a sophomore majoring in political science, said that as a transfer student, he was impressed at how engaged and active the student community is with each other at events like “Morning with Mohler.”

“I started out at a smaller school and we didn’t really have a lot going on,” he said “I was disconnected with everyone who wasn’t an athlete, and being here with all the organizations and events really helps solidify that unification with others.”

Print this Story
