Eye Black Evangelist: How faith has fueled Germie Bernard

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) celebrates after a touchdown against Wisconsin.

The eye black across wide receiver Germie Bernard’s face after Alabama defeated Georgia in Athens proclaimed Psalm 91: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’”

“Roll Tide! Y’all see what’s on my face. Y’all know who I do this for. Goodnight. I love y’all!”

From sharing verses with teammates to going online and talking about his faith, Bernard has been an open book this year when it comes to sharing his faith and giving praise to God.

He signs every autograph with the phrase “God Bless” and praises the Lord after every touchdown by going down onto his knees and giving thanks.

“I know that my purpose is to impact as many people as I can with the platform that I have,” Bernard said. “I’m just trying to give glory to God because he blessed me to play this game of football.”

Bernard has become a leader in the Crimson Tide locker room, steadying the team as a rock both on and off the gridiron.

After the Week 1 loss to Florida State in Tallahassee that had many already out on Alabama as a team, the rock weathered the storm, putting together a successful trip to Athens last Saturday, snapping Georgia’s 33-game home win streak dating back to 2019.

“I have a great community behind me that’s always leading me back to Jesus whenever I’m going through tough times,” Bernard said.

When star tailback Jam Miller went down with an injury prior to the start of the season, Bernard was there to provide comfort to his teammate and friend.

“I sent him a Scripture. John 13:7,” Bernard said. “I just told him, ‘I’m praying for you. Just keep your head up. You’ve got people that’s supporting you.’”

The scripture Bernard sent Miller, John 13:7, takes place in a time of Jesus’ ministry where he washed the feet of his disciples. This represents the humility of Christ’s mission on earth.

Bernard embodies this to his teammates.

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III has become more outspoken for his faith, pointing to Bernard as someone who has helped him.

“Germie is very spiritual,” Keenan said. “I know that I’m pretty known for my faith, but I do get a lot of things from Germie too. His source is the Lord.”

Fueled by his faith in Christ, Germie is always there for his teammates, such as Miller and Keenan, even in their lowest moments.

Currently sitting at top-15 in the nation with four receiving touchdowns, Bernard knows his talent alone is not the reason for his breakout season.

“I get my strength from the Lord. Everything I do is to glorify the Lord,” Bernard said.