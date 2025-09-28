Alabama NAACP hosts convention on campus

CW / Xavier Routt The Alabama NAACP 73rd Annual State Convention was held at the Hotel Capstone beginning Thursday.

The Alabama NAACP 73rd Annual State Convention began at Hotel Capstone on Thursday.

The convention, titled “Beyond the Ballot – Activism in Action,” featured events such as a Civil Rights bus tour, breakout sessions and a conversation with Rep. Chris England. Its focus was on bringing Alabama leaders and community members together to advance justice, equity and empowerment. Several events throughout the weekend were dedicated to voting rights.

The Alabama NAACP chapter was founded in 1913 to advocate for Black constitutional rights across the state.

“The Alabama State NAACP is very active,” said Elaine C. Harrington, an executive at large for the Alabama NAACP and former National Board of Directors member. “We’re looking at violence, and we’re looking at education-opportunities still in education. We’re looking at voting rights, because there are still some places where voting rights are being attacked,” she said.

Participants in the bus tour described their view of the convention.

“Everybody should really focus on the goals — what we’re trying to do to get people actually motivated, educate the person of why you’re voting, why you need to vote, and then get a motivation in how to vote,” said Ira Dozier Stallworth, an NAACP member.

Stallworth and J.D. Smith, the Alabama NAACP membership chair, alluded to current political tensions in the United States.

“This is not just about minorities that we’re fighting for. That is an important charge for us, but we are also fighting for the country and the liberties that have been tested,” Smith said.

Bobby L. Mays, president of the Elmore County NAACP Branch, described his concern with recent election policies, such as congressional redistricting and redlining.

“I think one of the things surrounding the voting issue is that there are moves afoot throughout this country that are being disguised on purpose, and those moves are designed to keep us away from the ballot box and to miss it,” he said.

Regarding the NAACP’s political goals, Harrington said that the organization is non-partisan and does not endorse political parties.

Rev. Kenneth Dukes, the third vice president for the Alabama NAACP, said the organization has “locals that are working on both ends” to secure things that are lost in order to “achieve the ultimate goal” of Black Americans being respected for who they are and for their contributions to the country.

Leaders in the NAACP also spoke about the importance of college students getting along and having difficult conversations.

“Growth comes from listening to that opposite word or situation, and getting a different outlook,” said Terra Foster, the national director of training for the NAACP.

“We’re not going to always agree about everything, but we ought to always be respectful of each other’s dignity, each other’s humanity,” said Rev. James Lawrence Wofford, the political action chair for the Alabama NAACP.