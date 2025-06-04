Alabama NAACP to host convention in Tuscaloosa

Courtesy of NAACP

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP will host its 73rd annual convention in Tuscaloosa. The conference will take place Sept. 25-28.

“It is a proud moment for our city and our branch. It is not just a recognition of where we are, but who we are and the work that we continue to do in the fight for justice, equality and freedom,” said Lisa Young, president of the Tuscaloosa County NAACP chapter. “Since its founding in 1909, the NAACP has stood at the forefront of civil rights in this country.”

Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP, said that the NAACP disapproves of President Donald Trump’s actions during his first 100 days in office and that the convention will be a time to unify.

“The NAACP is a non-partisan organization, but we believe that people who hold office, whether it’s the president of the United States or whether it’s a local city council, one should represent all the people and not just some of the people,” he said.

“When we arrive here in September, we’re going to have workshops, we’re going to have motivational speakers that will recharge our engines. We will be able to go back to our communities and implement programs and projects that will benefit our communities.”

Young said that up to 200 activists will visit Tuscaloosa for the convention, along with local community members.

“The annual convention is a space for learning, organizing, and planning,” she said. “It’s where policies are shaped, partnerships are formed and future leaders are inspired.”