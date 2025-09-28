Opinion | Ineligible voters? Or insufficient studies?

There is a current narrative promoted by President Trump of elections in the United States being “rigged.” One claim is that undocumented immigrants are affecting the result of federal elections. This notion is not new, but after the 2020 presidential election it is more prevalent than ever. However, it has very little factual backing.

The Trump Administration’s plan to attack this supposed problem expands on a currently existing program, but this expansion is flawed and will hurt many eligible voters’ rights.

The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, program has existed since long before the current panic over non-citizens voting. It was introduced in 1987 by the Immigration and Naturalization Service to establish a system to verify the immigration and citizen status of people that were applying for government benefits and voter registration.

Since 1987, it has undergone many changes, including the administration behind it. It is currently run by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the Department of Homeland Security.

In 2025, key developments were made to the program. In April, there was a huge overhaul, eliminating fees for searches, making mass searches more accessible, and including criminal records, immigration timelines and addresses. In May, the program was changed so cases could not only be created using Social Security Numbers as an enumerator (a way to confirm an individual’s identity), but also uploaded in bulk.

This update that allows Social Security Numbers to be used also allows a formal integration with the Social Security Administration database. This database, Numident, does not comprehensively cover all of the current eligible voters in the United States. There are several reasons why someone would not be included in this database, including missing hyphens, letters and numbers out of sequence, typographical errors, and outdated or maiden names.

Using data that is either not complete, outdated or without the proper provisions in place, is useless when trying to determine real problems and solutions.

If the SAVE program worked exactly as it was intended to, it would be extremely beneficial to the United States. It would not only deter non-eligible individuals from voting or receiving benefits in the first place, but it would be able to catch it before it happened.

Yet the program does not work exactly as intended. It is riddled with flaws and details that have gone overlooked. While it might be beneficial if you are trying to spread word that there are serious problems with non-citizens voting, that does not accurately represent elections in the United States.

It is exceedingly rare for non-citizens to vote in elections, and programs like SAVE cause more damage to eligible voters than it does find a solution to a barely existent problem. Individuals who may be eligible to vote may have that right taken away due to flags in the SAVE system.

If a voter’s citizenship cannot be verified they must contact the Social Security Administration to update their records, this however poses a significant challenge to a lot of voters as they may not have access to those documents necessary to verify their status.

Louisiana has begun using this program to verify eligibility. They are currently reviewing current voter rolls using this system, and giving those that were flagged 21 days to respond before being removed from the polls. For individuals who might not have easy access to the proper documents, this time constraint puts them in the position of having their right to vote taken away, despite the fact that they could be eligible voters.

Results from this program should be taken with a grain of salt, especially if it is being used to verify claims of “rigged” and “stolen” elections. The SAVE program poses a great risk to the rights of U.S. citizens to vote if there is no vigilance and care when it comes to interpreting data and carrying out procedures.