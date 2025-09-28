The Druid City Pride Festival celebrates Pride past June

CW / Carter Copeland The Druid City Pride Festival was held in Government Plaza on September 28, 2025.

People from across Alabama came to Government Plaza ready to celebrate the importance of supporting the LGBTQ+ community at Druid City Pride Festival on Sunday.

The event hosted a variety of poetry and drag performances as well as food trucks, guest speakers and over 70 vendors and organizations.

Druid City Pride is a non-profit organization that advocates for members of the LGBTQ+ community in West Alabama. Each year, it hosts a “Pride Fest Week,” which includes a variety of engaging events, such as the awarding of the “Druid City Pride Book Scholarship,” happy hour, karaoke, “Skate Night” and a stained-glass workshop.

Huey Rudder is the president of Druid City Pride and has served on the event’s board for four consecutive years. He said the Pride Festival is the group’s major event of the year.

“One of the things about Druid Pride that’s so special is that we are nestled in a university and college focused town,” Rudder said.

The festival is held in September, as opposed to Pride Month, a decision that Rudder attributes to the students.

“We make a conscious effort to make sure that students are back in Tuscaloosa,” Rudder said. “If they don’t feel comfortable or safe in their hometowns being able to explore who they are, they can do that here.”

Rudder said that people outside of the LGBTQ+ community could support the event in numerous different ways.

“It’s not just financial. It’s not just vocal. It could be anything from showing up to events. Showing up and participating counts for me than you think it does,” Rudder said.

Kyla Dunning was a first-time vendor at the event. She owns Happy Souls, a business specializing in LGBTQ+ related crochets and other small trinkets.

“I definitely want to bring more things,” Dunning said. “I try to crochet a good variety of things, but, of course, I want to increase that.”

The festival brings together a variety of people. Liz Ogden, an attendee, showed her appreciation for the “safe space” the festival creates.

“What I have enjoyed the most about being here is hanging out with my friends and seeing acceptance and the expression of self,” Ogden said. “This is something that’s beautiful.”

This year also saw some local drag performers take to the stage, including Christian Peter, known for performing as Chipz Awhore.

“This is my second year doing it and my third year of attendance, and each year just gets bigger and bigger,” Peter said.

Peters recognized the importance of the event for the community amid legislation such as the drag ban and other anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

“Even if just one person is inspired by us living our lives out in the open, that’s what I hope for in the future,” Peter said. “We have an entire community of families, churches and businesses coming together to celebrate. I think it’s amazing that we get to put this on, and the city of Tuscaloosa did such a great job.”