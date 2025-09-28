Alabama volleyball falls to Auburn and Florida to open SEC play

CW / Anna Hathorn UA Volleyball player Lindsey Brown (#8) serves during the game against Wake Forest on September 11, 2025.

Alabama volleyball started off SEC play with a loss at Auburn Friday 3-0. The Crimson Tide followed that up with a 3-1 loss to Florida Sunday afternoon.

Auburn 3, Alabama 0

Set 1 started off back-and-forth, with the lead changing three times before Alabama was able to get off to a steady 8-5 lead. However, Auburn then went on a 12-2 run to get out to a 17-10 lead and held on to win the set by a final score of 25-19.

Set 2 was all Auburn. The Tigers never trailed or were tied with Alabama throughout the entire set, winning 25-21. In Set 3, Alabama held steady to start, yet Auburn took its first lead of the set at 11-10 and never looked back, winning by a final score of 25-19.

Alabama’s offense struggled mightily against Auburn’s defense. The Crimson Tide had a .103 hitting percentage, compared to Auburn’s .238. Auburn was also able to get 11 blocks against Alabama, with five of them coming in Set 2. Alabama struggled with its attacking errors, committing 26 compared to Auburn’s 10. The Crimson Tide also had 12 service errors.

Alabama did have two players achieve a double-double, with Victoria Barrett putting up 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the team with 16 points and Hannah Parant with 15 assists and 12 digs. Kaleigh Palmer led the team with a .278 hitting percentage. Callie Kieffer was one assist shy of tying Parant for the night with 14 assists of her own.

Florida 3, Alabama 1

Alabama volleyball lost to the Florida Gators on Sunday 3-1. Alabama has now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season and sits at 8-4, with an 0-2 record in the SEC.

In Set 1, Alabama showed a lot of grit. After initially being down 3-0, the team clawed back to tie the game at 8-8. However, Florida then took the lead at 12-11 and closed out the set on a 13-5 run to win 25-16.

Set 2 was a tight contest early on, with Florida gaining some momentum and taking a 10-7 lead. Yet Alabama went on an 11-3 run to take a drastic 18-13 lead, which was enough to close out the set and win 25-23.

Alabama was off to a hot start and took a 5-2 lead to start Set 3. The two teams then exchanged leads down the line up until the game was tied late at 19-19. Florida then closed out the set on a 6-2 run to win 25-21. Once again, Set 4 was all back-and-forth with Alabama refusing to give up. With the game tied late at 20-20, Florida went on a 5-1 run to close out the set 25-21 and the game 3-1.

“I am really proud of this team and the grit that we showed against Florida,” Lily Gervase said. “The changes we made in one day are something we are really proud of.”

Alabama showed some improvements on the offensive side of the ball, but ultimately got outplayed upfront by Florida. The Gators offense had more kills (68-39), better hitting percentage (.294-.136), and points (98-83).

Despite the defeat, head coach Rashinda Reed said she was proud of how her team competed and that it had “leveled up” after the loss to Auburn.

“We were incredibly competitive with a ranked team. We were really close. It just shows how close we are as a team,” she said.

Kaleigh Palmer led the way offensively for Alabama, with a career-high 16 kills, as well as 33 total attacks, 18 points and .303 hitting percentage. Maddie Snider was second with seven kills on 27 total attacks. Callie Kieffer led with 19 assists while Hannah Parant was right behind her with 13.

“This game shows that we can fight and play with anybody,” Palmer said. “We do have some things to work on, but I really believe we can play and be competitive with anybody.”

Alabama’s SEC road trip will continue when they play the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. CT. Viewers can stream on SEC Network.