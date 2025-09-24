Tuscaloosa City Council receives fire department donations, recognizes IFC cleanup

The Tuscaloosa City Council recognized a significant donation to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and the University’s recent council cleanup sponsored by the Interfraternity Council on Tuesday.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue receives an unexpected donation

The council acknowledged a partnership with the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and Nucor, an American steel manufacturer. Mark Delk, chief of Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, announced the donation of over $50,000 in materials for the city’s fire department.

Delk said that Nucor “had some issues on site” with its safety equipment and needed an upgrade. Instead of keeping this equipment on sight, the company donated it to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue.

Delk introduced Nucor representatives Christopher Brubeck and Julie Prejean, crediting Brubeck with the initial idea to donate.

“With their donation, with their efforts, our city’s safer with this equipment here today,” Delk said.

The safety equipment will be in use effective immediately, Delk said.

Interfraternity Council, UA students receive praise for council cleanup

District 4 Councilor Lee Busby praised the IFC’s litter Cleanup, sponsored by the city last weekend. “The event was a joint effort between the four major Greek councils to clean up the city,” IFC president Max Brown said.

Brown, Eric Nielson and Ike Sheets of the IFC Executive Council were recognized at the meeting, along with Chris Meggs, head of the city’s Environmental Services Department.

Meggs said that the size of the cleanup was impressive, and it looked like they “had a SWAT team on the ground.”

Brown said about 350 volunteers collected over 600 pounds of trash at the cleanup.

Busby encouraged members and those in attendance to get tickets to The Fight Against Suicide, an annual philanthropic event hosted by the IFC in February to raise money for the Samuel L. Asbury Foundation and suicide awareness.

Kappa Alpha fraternity granted a special retail license for Halloween party

The council issued a special retail permit to the Alpha Beta chapter of Kappa Alpha for its upcoming Halloween party.

Bill Wright, who asked the council for the permit, emphasized the fraternity’s desire to become more involved with the Greek system at the University, and that the council would “see [them] more often.”

Various resolutions approved

The City Council approved a professional services contract with WVUA 23, not to exceed $14,935. It also authorized a professional services contract with Jones Media Productions, not to exceed $30,000.

The Tuscaloosa National Airport was approved to submit a pre-application Airports Capital Improvement Plan to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Alabama Department of Transportation.