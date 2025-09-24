Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Tuscaloosa aims to enhance pedestrian safety with Ash Street sidewalk project

Sujith Mareddy, Contributing Writer
September 24, 2025
CW / Clara Kee
Student rides back on campus.

The Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program awarded the city of Tuscaloosa an $800,000 grant for the Ash Street sidewalk project.

This 800-foot sidewalk will connect the Benjamin Barnes YMCA and the McDonald Hughes Community Center running along Ash Street, Pine Street and ending at Elm Street, providing safe travel for non-drivers.

The new Benjamin Barnes YMCA and the upgrades to Kaulton Park were funded through Elevate Tuscaloosa and completed in late 2024.

“I’m thrilled about the receipt of this TAP grant for the Ash Street Sidewalk Project,” Councilor Raevan Howard of District 2 said. “This project will have a resounding impact on the safety, accessibility and quality of life for residents of District Two and the entirety of West Tuscaloosa.”

The project will also add two ADA-compliant handicap parking spaces in the east parking section along Ash Street, increasing accessibility for Kaulton Park. 

“Ash Street is a vital corridor in our community,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said. “The improvements made possible by this grant align with the city’s long-term goals to increase walkability and ensure the safety of all road-users.”

The estimated total project cost is $1,225,978. The city matched the grant with $200,000 and will provide the additional $225,978.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
UA employee found deceased, no foul play suspected
UA employee found deceased, no foul play suspected
Alabama students gather under Denny Chimes for a prayer vigil for Trey Reed.
Vigil held in honor of Trey Reed at Denny Chimes
SGA has partnered with the Wall Street Journal to provide free access for those in the UA community.
SGA, UA Libraries secure free WSJ access for students
Social Bites had its grand opening on Sept. 18, 2025.
Bama Dining celebrates Social Bites grand opening
UA law professor wins prestigious award
UA law professor wins prestigious award
Tuscaloosa roundup: Honoring employees, road ribbon-cutting, litter clean up
Tuscaloosa roundup: Honoring employees, road ribbon-cutting, litter clean up