Tuscaloosa aims to enhance pedestrian safety with Ash Street sidewalk project

The Federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program awarded the city of Tuscaloosa an $800,000 grant for the Ash Street sidewalk project.

This 800-foot sidewalk will connect the Benjamin Barnes YMCA and the McDonald Hughes Community Center running along Ash Street, Pine Street and ending at Elm Street, providing safe travel for non-drivers.

The new Benjamin Barnes YMCA and the upgrades to Kaulton Park were funded through Elevate Tuscaloosa and completed in late 2024.

“I’m thrilled about the receipt of this TAP grant for the Ash Street Sidewalk Project,” Councilor Raevan Howard of District 2 said. “This project will have a resounding impact on the safety, accessibility and quality of life for residents of District Two and the entirety of West Tuscaloosa.”

The project will also add two ADA-compliant handicap parking spaces in the east parking section along Ash Street, increasing accessibility for Kaulton Park.

“Ash Street is a vital corridor in our community,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said. “The improvements made possible by this grant align with the city’s long-term goals to increase walkability and ensure the safety of all road-users.”

The estimated total project cost is $1,225,978. The city matched the grant with $200,000 and will provide the additional $225,978.