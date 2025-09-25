Prestipino’s Picks: Alabama at Georgia and other Week 5 SEC duels

CW / Riley Reiske Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (#96) plays against Georgia in Tuscaloosa, AL on September 28, 2024.

Three rematches of instant classics from last season are on deck for Week 5. No. 17 Alabama is fresh off a bye and has a date in Athens with the No. 5 Bulldogs. No. 4 LSU will head to Oxford to do battle with No. 13 Ole Miss. And the No. 9 Aggies look to avenge a loss that featured a field storming on the Plains versus Auburn.

Prestipino’s picks are officially back after going 3-0 two weeks ago, just in time for one of the most loaded slates of the season.

No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia: Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. CT

This game serves as a shot at redemption for both programs. For Alabama, it’s a chance to silence the noise surrounding its embarrassing Week 1 loss to Florida State. For Georgia, it’s an opportunity to avenge last season’s demoralizing loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa and get its first regular season win against Alabama since 2007.

Alabama’s offensive line has not lived up to expectations thus far in 2025. Florida State terrorized the unit while Wisconsin got a decent push throughout that matchup. However, quarterback Ty Simpson has shown a great deal of poise both inside and outside of the pocket in the two most recent games.

Legendary Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called Simpson “probably the hottest quarterback in college football right now.”

The Crimson Tide’s defense has looked good, getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and clamping receivers in the secondary. Georgia will get its licks in, but I think this unit has the ability to keep the home team’s offense in check.

The Bulldogs still have a lot going for them in this game. Homefield advantage, paired with an elite talent roster and what should be an improved defensive scheme will make things difficult on the visiting Crimson Tide, who have struggled on the road under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.

This game will ultimately come down to whether the Crimson Tide offensive line can give its quarterback just a little bit of time to operate and expose this weak Bulldog secondary. If this happens, Alabama will reap the benefits of a signature win.

Prediction: Alabama 34, Georgia 28

Where to watch: ABC

No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss: Sept. 27, 2:30 p.m. CT

Last season, LSU won this game in overtime without leading for a second in Death Valley after scoring a walk-off touchdown.

The rushing aspect of this game is what is the most intriguing. We know both squads can put the ball in the air and find success, but the team that breaks through on the ground will have a huge advantage in Oxford.

LSU ranks 112th in rushing yards per game while Ole Miss ranks 122nd in run defense. Whether it’s the rushing offense for the Tigers or the ability to stop the run for the Rebels, one of those units will come out on top, giving their team a strong edge.

Where I think the difference in this game lies is in how prepared LSU is for this Ole Miss offense. The Tigers have not seen an offense like the Rebels, one that ranks within the top 25 in all major statistical categories and includes the most 20+ yard plays in the country with 32.

“I think there’s still some issues with this LSU team,” CFB analyst Josh Pate said. “They’ve been masked a little bit because they’ve won games.”

Prediction: Ole Miss 27, LSU 20

Where to watch: ABC

Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M: Sept 27, 2:30 p.m. CT

In another rematch from last season, Texas A&M looks to avenge last season’s loss to Auburn on the road in Week 13 that derailed its playoff hopes. Auburn will look to get back into the win column after a relatively close loss to Oklahoma in Norman last week.

Notre Dame had a good bit of success throwing against this Texas A&M defense last week. However, I think Auburn will struggle in that department, much like it did a week ago versus the Sooners.

This is a game that will come down to the Aggies’ defense completely shutting down the Auburn offense, while its offense does enough to put up points on a pretty good Auburn defense.

Prediction: Texas A&M 20, Auburn 9

Where to watch: ESPN