UA employee found deceased, no foul play suspected

The University of Alabama Police and the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a medical call on Pinehurst Drive on Tuesday morning, where a UA employee was found deceased while operating lawn equipment.
“We grieve with the family, friends and colleagues of a valued member of our campus team,” said Alex House, associate director of communications for the University. She added that “out of respect for the family’s privacy,” the University will not share any details of the employee’s passing, including disclosing his identity. In a press release announcing the death, Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office did not name the employee.
While there were no signs of foul play, Kennedy said that the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was requested by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to conduct an investigation.
Kennedy said it is standard procedure for the VCU to respond when there is a death that is not medically attended.
He added that for the family’s privacy, the VCU does not usually make any public statements about suspected non-criminal related deaths, but due to “a large social media presence” and the case’s connection to the University, an exception was made.