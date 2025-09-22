Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

UA employee found deceased, no foul play suspected

Kyra Madore, Staff Writer
September 22, 2025
CW / Shelby West

The University of Alabama Police and the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a medical call on Pinehurst Drive on Tuesday morning, where a UA employee was found deceased while operating lawn equipment.

“We grieve with the family, friends and colleagues of a valued member of our campus team,” said Alex House, associate director of communications for the University. She added that “out of respect for the family’s privacy,” the University will not share any details of the employee’s passing, including disclosing his identity. In a press release announcing the death, Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office did not name the employee.

While there were no signs of foul play, Kennedy said that the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was requested by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to conduct an investigation.

Kennedy said it is standard procedure for the VCU to respond when there is a death that is not medically attended. 

He added that for the family’s privacy, the VCU does not usually make any public statements about suspected non-criminal related deaths, but due to “a large social media presence” and the case’s connection to the University, an exception was made.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Alabama students gather under Denny Chimes for a prayer vigil for Trey Reed.
Vigil held in honor of Trey Reed at Denny Chimes
SGA has partnered with the Wall Street Journal to provide free access for those in the UA community.
SGA, UA Libraries secure free WSJ access for students
Social Bites had its grand opening on Sept. 18, 2025.
Bama Dining celebrates Social Bites grand opening
UA law professor wins prestigious award
UA law professor wins prestigious award
Tuscaloosa roundup: Honoring employees, road ribbon-cutting, litter clean up
Tuscaloosa roundup: Honoring employees, road ribbon-cutting, litter clean up
City Council discusses Strip parking, hears from nonprofit organization
City Council discusses Strip parking, hears from nonprofit organization