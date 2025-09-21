Alabama splits Crimson Classic Series

CW / Xavier Routt Alabama volleyball setter Hannah Parant (#1) plays against Memphis on Sept. 18, 2025.

Alabama volleyball went 1-1 this weekend in the Crimson Classic series, defeating the Memphis Tigers and falling short in Game 2 to the UCF Knights. Alabama finished its preconference play with an 8-2 record.

Game 1: Alabama 3, Memphis 1

Alabama dominated Memphis in Set 1. Alabama started off with a 7-0 run thanks to multiple attacking errors from Memphis and multiple service aces from the Crimson Tide’s Hannah Parant. Alabama’s lead only grew from there, and the Crimson Tide finished with seven aces to win 25-8.

Set 2 was a similar situation for Alabama. While there wasn’t a 7-0 start like in the first set, Alabama was able to take a steady lead at 12-8. Alabama then increased its lead to 16-9, yet Memphis began to make a comeback thanks to multiple attacking errors from Alabama. With the score at 24-19, the Tigers’ Zaniah Hoskins committed the team’s eighth attacking error of the set, giving Alabama the 25-19 win.

Set 3 was the closest back-and-forth matchup all night. Both teams failed to take a lead larger than two, as numerous attacking and service errors from both sides prevented a significant lead until the final few points of the set, where Alabama was able to gather some momentum when taking a 20-19 lead. Alabama was up 24-23 before Ryelle Rondo committed a service error to tie the game at 24-24 and force overtime. From there, Memphis took advantage of two Alabama attacking errors and went on to win 27-25.

Set 4 got off on a similar note, with each team switching lead several times within the first few points. However, after several quick kills, Alabama was able to take a 10-7 lead and never looked back, maintaining a steady three-to-four-point lead and winning the set 25-23, with the game-winning point coming from a Sophie Agee kill.

Despite the result, head coach Rashinda Reed was not completely happy with how the team played.

“I have mixed emotions,” she said. “I love a win, but there are certain things that we just need to get over the hump, which is finishing at a high level from start to finish.”

In the end, it came down to Alabama’s defense and service that won the team the game. The Crimson Tide had 14 blocks throughout the game and held the Tigers to a negative hitting percentage throughout the first two sets. Alabama also had 13 service aces, with 10 coming from Parant.

“Defense was a big focus for us this week,” said Maddie Snider, the Tide’s right-side hitter. “It shows how powerful of a team we are when we focus on something and are able to execute it on a really high level.”

Game 2: UCF 3, Alabama 1

Alabama struggled to get off on the right foot, with UCF leading the entire time in Set 1 and winning 25-18. Set 2, the team started off better by retaking the lead at 8-7 and never looking back, winning 25-23 thanks to a set-winning kill from Snider.

Set 3 was once again back-and-forth to start off within the first few plays. However, midway through the set, the Knights got out to a 16-14 lead and finished on a 9-3 run to win 25-17. Set 4 was all UCF. The Golden Knights started off on a 10-3 run and took full control from there to win the match 25-16.

Alabama’s offense was completely shut down by UCF. The Knights had 11 blocks and held Alabama to a .135 hitting percentage throughout the game. Alabama also had 26 errors compared to UCF’s 16.

With SEC play now underway for Alabama, the team knows it needs to focus on discipline.

“Honestly, we have to make sure we are disciplined,” Sarah Stevens said. “We need to adjust really quickly depending on what they throw out there.”

Alabama will next face Auburn on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Viewers can stream on SEC Network.