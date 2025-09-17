Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

City Council discusses Strip parking, hears from nonprofit organization

Conner McDonald, Contributing Writer
September 17, 2025
CW / Shelby West

The Tuscaloosa City Council discussed parking on the Strip, heard from local organization Bottoms Up Diaper Bank and set the date for the official opening of a new bridge during Tuesday’s meeting.

Parking on the Strip

The Council heard two local business owners speak about parking on the Strip. A local towing company owner spoke against a city ordinance that allows people to reclaim their cars without charge if they do so within two hours of being impounded. He said he lost $11,778 over the past year because of the policy.

Jay Jarret, owner of Twelve25 Sports Bar, raised concerns about the lack of safety for his employees. He said some of his employees must walk a mile to their parked cars after shifts that end around 2 or 3 a.m., only to find them impounded.

“I know you guys have restricted parking to curtail crime and for public safety, but, in my mind, these employees of mine, their safety is a concern as well,” Jarret said to the City Council.

Diaper Bank

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox proclaimed Sept. 15-21 National Diaper Need Awareness Week and encouraged citizens to donate to organizations that support the cause. 

“By addressing diaper need, diaper banks promote infant health, economic stability and stronger communities throughout the city and state,” he said.

Danielle Edison Lee is the founder and executive director of Bottoms Up Diaper Bank, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide families with “the education, support, and resources to help reduce diaper needs.” She said diaper need “is an issue that often goes unseen” and forces parents to make impossible choices, such as “between food, rent, or keeping their baby clean, healthy and dry.”

Lee said that while her organization started in Greene county, it now has partners in Tuscaloosa, including Forest Lakes United Methodist Church, Pine Grove Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church and New Life Baptist Church, which are all places where people can donate diapers or funds to aid the organization.

Grand opening of McWright’s Ferry Road

The Council announced that on Friday, Sep. 19, the city would hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bridge across North River that connects New Watermelon Road and Rice Mine Road. The project was completed on schedule and has been operational since late August, reducing commute times and improving fire response times in the city.

“The opening of the new McWright’s Ferry Road marks a major milestone for our community,” District 3 Councilor Norman Crow said in a news release. “This extension has been long awaited and is a major step forward for Tuscaloosa.”

