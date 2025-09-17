UA Vote Everywhere tables for National Voter Registration Day

CW / Anna Claire Hathorn The UA Vote Everywhere organization had registration tables on campus.

UA Vote Everywhere, a nonpartisan organization at the University, tabled at the Quad, the Student Center and Shelby Quad on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, to encourage students to register to vote.

“I believe that voting is my voice and that it’s really important to help other people go through this process of registering to vote so that they can also utilize their voice,” said Daniel Lynn, vice president of UA Vote Everywhere. “Especially since young people are one of the groups that show up to the polls the least, it’s essential for us to get our voices heard.”

For students still looking to register to vote, resources are available year-round at vote.ua.edu.

Some students expressed uncertainty about how or where to vote, primarily those from out of state. Kahyah Shabazz, a UA Vote Everywhere ambassador, said part of the organization’s goal is to address those concerns.

“A lot of college students don’t know much about voting, don’t know how to vote, especially being from out of state, so our biggest job is to make sure we help those students who want to get involved and try to encourage those who don’t want to get involved, to get involved,” she said. “We’re here to navigate you through the process of registering to vote.”

Emily Adcock, president of UA Vote Everywhere, said voting is more than just a right.

“In a democratic republic like the United States, voting is not only a privilege and a right, but also a responsibility,” Adcock said. “As college students, most of us are coming into adulthood and our right to vote for the first time.”

Adcock said being an engaged citizen is also an important part of being a student. The University’s Capstone Creed encourages students to hone individual and civic responsibilities.

Between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19 in 2024, UA saw 685 new students engaging with voting registration, with 365 checking their registration status, according to Adcock.

Brady Culin, a member of SGA’s Lobby Board, helped table with Vote Everywhere to “educate students on different political topics,” including voting.

“We work with many different organizations across campus as well to really make sure that everyone here on campus is educated,” he said.

While numbers from Tuesday’s tabling are still being counted, Adock said there was strong engagement at all three tables around campus.

“We are always looking to deepen and expand partnerships, and we encourage any interested organizations to connect with us,” she said.