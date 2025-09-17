UA reaches new enrollment record in 2025

The University enrolled 42,360 students for the fall 2025 semester, a 3.7% increase from last year that sets a new record for the fifth year in a row.
The freshman class includes 362 National Merit Scholars, a 37.1% increase from last fall that sets an all-time record for the University.
“The University of Alabama is defining the future of higher education — a student-centered university focused on creating leaders to serve current and future workforce needs of the state and the nation,” UA President Peter Mohler said. “Our momentum is powered by students representing all 67 Alabama counties, with an impact that will continue to transform lives in Alabama and beyond.”
This year’s enrollment continued a trend from previous years of increased enrollment of minority racial and ethnic groups, aside from a slight decrease in American Indian and Alaska Native students.
UA’s Graduate School also set a new record, enrolling over 6,200 students.
The University also saw an increase in students pursuing health care, with a 15% increase in nursing student enrollment and a 10.8% increase in the College of Community Health Sciences.
Over the past two decades, enrollment has nearly doubled from a 2005 enrollment of 21,835 students.