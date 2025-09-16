Soccer splits home series, Gianna Paul breaks career goal record

CW / Caleb Miele Gianna Paul (#14) fights for the ball versus Lipscomb in a match on Sept. 14, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama soccer split its series against No.17 South Carolina and Lipscomb this weekend, with Gianna Paul breaking the career goal record, one that has remained the same for the past 20 years.

Alabama 1, South Carolina 2

In its first SEC matchup of the year, Alabama soccer took on a top SEC favorite, No. 17 South Carolina, in front of a lively home crowd under the lights Thursday. Despite the team’s relentless effort and a strong start, Alabama dropped a well-fought game against the Gamecocks.

Alabama led the game in shooting, staying on the offensive with 20 total shot attempts, five of which were on goal and one finding the back of the net. South Carolina played a steadier, more clinical pace, shooting only eight times throughout the game, with five on target and two finding the net. The Crimson Tide frequently pressed high up the field, forcing turnovers and looking for scoring chances, while South Carolina focused on precision and counterattacks.

While Alabama held possession of the ball for much of the match and fired off more shots, the team’s play inside the box on both sides of the ball ultimately cost the Crimson Tide the game.

“The game is won and lost in the box, and at the end of the day, we weren’t good enough in either box,” head coach Wes Hart said.

Despite the loss, forward Gianna Paul made history by tying the all-time goal-scoring record for Alabama, a 20-year-old milestone, with 33 career goals and her fifth of the season.

Paul’s strike came directly after South Carolina’s second goal of the game, which was scored by Mackenzie Johnson and assisted by Katie Shea.

“In the back of my mind it is something to be proud of, but collectively as a team the goal is always to win this game and whatever game comes next,” Paul said of tying the record.

Alabama 3, Lipscomb 0

On this past scorching Sunday afternoon, the Crimson Tide rolled over the Bisons and earned its 200th home win.

Alabama dominated the entire game, tallying 28 shots with 10 being on goal. The Crimson Tide’s defense smothered the Bisons’ offense, only allowing it to put up three shots the whole match.

Alabama set the tempo early, with forward Maddie Padelski notching her third goal this season. Padelski was set up for the shot by midfielder Nadia Ramadan, who sent a long pass across the box to the forward.

Heading into halftime, the Crimson Tide had already outpaced Lipscomb by putting up 13 shots compared to two.

Alabama regained its momentum 10 minutes into the second half. A pass from midfielder Melina Rebimbas toward Paul was redirected to forward Larkin Thomason, who easily slipped the ball into the right corner of the net after the quick ball movement from the three.

History was made 10 minutes later. Cameron Silva sent a ball across the box, which was deflected off the head of a Bison defender. Paul recovered the ball, dribbled once and fired. The ball met the back of the net for her sixth goal this season and her record-breaking 34th career goal.

The record had been standing for 20 years.

“Honored and grateful and blessed are the only words that come to mind,” Paul said. “I am beyond lucky to have such an incredible support system from everyone within this program. From the coaching staff, to my teammates, to anyone and everyone in between.”

Paul said that she is excited to continue to extend the new record.

Goalkeeper Madi Munguia continued her stellar performance in the net, submitting another clean solo sheet.

“I am very pleased with our performance today. Once again, we were able to dominate possession, territory and chances,” Hart said. “This time, we were able to turn it into a positive result. We scored some nice goals. I feel we are in a good place heading into Thursday night’s game at LSU.”

Hart said that a few players will be returning from injuries in time for the game.

The Crimson Tide now heads to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.