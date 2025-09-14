Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Trustees approve AI master’s degree, new premium seating in Bryant-Denny

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
September 14, 2025
CW / Sarah Munzenmaier

The UA System Board of Trustees granted initial approval to submit a proposal for a Master of Science degree in artificial intelligence at the University on Friday.

“​​There is an urgent and growing need for professionals with expertise in artificial intelligence to design innovative AI techniques, apply existing methodologies, and critically assess the impact of AI on society and industry,” the resolution said. “The proposed degree program is intentionally structured to offer a rigorous, technical curriculum that equips students with the foundational knowledge and skills required to lead in the field of artificial intelligence and to pursue advanced research at the doctoral level.”

The board also approved Stages I and II of constructing additional premium seats in Bryant-Denny Stadium. According to the resolution, the $5 million project will create three new suites for a total area of 2,600 gross square feet for “130-138 additional premium ticket opportunities.” The project aims to “increase revenue for Intercollegiate Athletics and further support and expand the University’s elite athletic programs.”

Approximately 1,200 gross square feet of the existing press box will be renovated, with another 1,400 gross square feet coming from “currently unfloored corners of the stadium.”

The Board also elected Trustee Scott Phelps as president pro tempore for a third term.

“I remain humbled by this,” Phelps said. “I’m very proud of the way this board approaches this task and proud of the way every single person on board carries their way, participates fully, concentrates and works very diligently. We should all be proud of that.”

Trustees Mike Brocks and Karen Brooks were unanimously elected to the Board’s executive committee.

